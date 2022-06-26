Willamette Slough Habitat Restoration Continues

The City of Salem and Willamette Riverkeeper are gearing up for a third year of targeted treatment of an aggressive, invasive water plant that had gained a stranglehold on the Willamette Slough at Minto Brown Island Park in prior years, hurting recreation opportunities and wildlife alike. Uruguayan water primrose,...
Salem, Ore. – Salem planners were honored Monday night for the almost four years of community engagement work involved in the Our Salem Comprehensive Plan update project. The Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development recognized Our Salem with a 2022 Achievement in Community Engagement (ACE) Award during the June 27 Salem City Council meeting.
If you go west on Albany’s Dave Clark Riverfront Path, on your right just before you cross under the Lyon Street Bridge you see this partially burned-out cottonwood trunk . The inside of the hollow trunk is blackened by fire. For a couple of weeks or so, the hole has been protected by chicken wire, presumably to keep anyone from exploring the inside. A “danger” sign has been tacked to the tree, and there’s yellow caution tape to keep people out.
PORTLAND, Ore. — As Safe Rest Villages open across the city, a Portland nonprofit is taking a different approach to housing the homeless community. WeShine is looking to private landowners to build micro-villages for people experiencing homelessness. One village is already under construction in the Parkrose Community United Church of Christ parking lot near Northeast 122nd and Halsey.
Salem, Ore. – A $300 million Community Improvement Bond is headed to Salem voters on the November 8, 2022, general election ballot. Salem City Council approved the package of improvements at their June 27 meeting. “We’ve heard from a lot of people in our community about where improvements are...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Community members and leaders are remembering the nearly 100 Oregonians who died during 2021's historic heat dome weather event. City, county and faith leaders from around the Portland metropolitan area gathered at Leach Botanical Garden on a sweltering Sunday to memorialize the heat wave victims. In...
DEQ expects the Monday afternoon ozone pollution to reach an unhealthy level for certain groups, including children, people over 65, pregnant people and people with heart disease or respiratory conditions.
Members of Oregon’s congressional delegation have been visiting, questioning and pressuring leaders at the Bureau of Indian Education for years, seeking answers and accountability for Chemawa Indian School — one of a few boarding schools for Native American students still run directly by the federal government. The latest inquiry in this effort is a close look at the school’s finances by the Interior Department’s Office of Inspector General.
Residents and visitors in nine Oregon counties should begin wearing masks indoors in public and on public transportation because they're COVID-19 community levels are considered “high,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality advisory Monday for the Portland and Salem areas. DEQ officials say smog levels this afternoon will be unhealthy for sensitive groups. That includes children, people over 65, people with heart or respiratory issues, and those who are pregnant. People in those groups should limit outdoor activity throughout the day.
PORTLAND, Ore. — A large earthquake on Mount Hood several hundred years ago may have triggered a massive landslide in the Columbia River Gorge that temporarily dammed the Columbia River and created a miles-long lake that killed a forest of trees, new research suggests. Two Northwest scientists presented their...
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska has lost a giant. Former Alaska State Senator and KINY radio host Dennis Egan has passed away. According to his family, Egan passed away this morning at an assisted living home in Salem, Oregon. Egan's daughter, Leslie, and her family, live in Oregon. Egan's family...
“FLYING ants” you say? Wait, what? Yes, we'll have to back up in a moment. Oregon Coast Beach Connection received an eyebrow-raising report from Newport part-timer Tracy Thomas on Saturday. “A large number of them suddenly appeared today at Nye Beach in Newport,” Thomas said. “Right at the tideline....
The Lake Oswego City Council will consider what to do about pickleball noise during a July 5 meeting. After the city of Lake Oswego's Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Advisory Board could not agree on a recommendation to resolve ongoing disputes between homeowners and pickleball players at George Rogers Park, the Lake Oswego City Council is slated to take up the issue Tuesday, July 5.
CORVALLIS, Ore. — For decades, researchers have known that fallen trees, logs and branches in water help fish survive. It turns out these things also benefit land-based creatures, from birds to bobcats, according to a recent study out of Oregon State University. Ezmie Trevarrow worked on the project as...
Two months ago, three Portland-area officials up for reelection in the May primary convened an “emergency meeting” to discuss using a portion of the Metro-owned Expo Center as a “safe parking” site for houseless Portlanders living in RVs or cars. They revived a year of discussions between the city and the regional planning agency Metro.
On June 26, 2022, at approximately 6:45 A.M., A semi-truck with a crane boom and a flatbed trailer was traveling eastbound on I-84 near milepost 42 when a tire blew. The truck, operated by Marvin Klopfenstein (37), plowed through the cement barrier into the east-bound lane where it jackknifed and rolled onto its side. The truck slid on the cement barrier and caught on fire. The driver escaped with only minor injuries. I-84 remains closed in both directions. The Oregon Department of Transportation is diligently working with Gerlock towing and US Ecology on the cleanup. An estimated 200 gallons of fuel, oil, and antifreeze came from the vehicle. The pavement was gouged in places that will need to be repaired before the highway re-opening. OSP was assisted by Multnomah County Sheriff’s office, ODOT, Cascade Locks Fire, Gerlock Towing, and Purdy’s towing. US Ecology responded for environmental cleanup. For information regarding the highway reopening, visit www.tripcheck.com.
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A swimmer who went missing in the Columbia River over the weekend and was presumed drowned has been identified, as recovery crews continue to search for his remains. According to a statement from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon, the swimmer is 35-year-old Kevin...
PORTLAND, Oregon — Portland is full of history. Many of the city’s landmarks tell the stories that shaped it. But with each new generation, some of that history has been lost, or simply ignored. Take the David Campbell Memorial on Southwest 19th and Alder for example. On a...
COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, Ore. (KPTV) - Interstate 84 between Troutdale and The Dalles was closed in the Columbia River Gorge due to a major crash involving a construction crane on Monday. Don Hamilton with the Oregon Department of Transportation told FOX 12 that a crane truck overturned and caught fire...
