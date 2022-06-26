Genie Bouchard Outfit Goes Viral: Tennis World Reacts

Former NASCAR star turned business woman Danica Patrick is happy being single. "It’s cool," Patrick told FOX of being single. "I think that turning 40 and being single … I was in a lovely relationship for a year and that ended in January, the beginning of the year. To sort of step into my next decade alone was like, wow, OK. That kid ship might be sailing. I have no plans for my birthday right now because I’m now all of a sudden alone."

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO