Genie Bouchard Outfit Goes Viral: Tennis World Reacts

By Andrew Holleran
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard went viral for her outfit on Instagram earlier this week. Bouchard, who's making her way back from...

April Dawn
2d ago

my god... and then they get mad if a man posts a rude comment. women like this are why we get treated like objects

Carolyn Wasik- Farley
2d ago

She's so full of herself she'll do anything for attention, especially since she can't play tennis anymore ( competitively).

joe kocur
2d ago

Another meaningless article. Good job. Did you write this while you were also texting & driving? Good job.

Closer Weekly

Danica Patrick Is a Natural Beauty! See the Race Car Driver’s Breathtaking Makeup-Free Photos

Racecar driver Danica Patrick has conquered some of the toughest speedways in the world, started her own podcast and authored two bestselling books. While her career has been extremely busy since the late ‘90s, the athlete has always taken the time to focus on her self-care routine. The brunette beauty often posts makeup-free photos and insight into some of her favorite beauty products on her Instagram.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Spun

Look: Meet The Longtime Ex-Husband Of Danica Patrick

Former NASCAR star turned business woman Danica Patrick is happy being single. "It’s cool," Patrick told FOX of being single. "I think that turning 40 and being single … I was in a lovely relationship for a year and that ended in January, the beginning of the year. To sort of step into my next decade alone was like, wow, OK. That kid ship might be sailing. I have no plans for my birthday right now because I’m now all of a sudden alone."
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares Revealing Workout Photos

Alex Rodriguez isn't the only impressive athlete in his new relationship. The former MLB star turned NBA co-owner is dating fitness model Kathryne Padgett. The happy couple has been spotted at several sporting events in recent months. Padgett, who is based out of Dallas, Texas, is a National Physique Committee...
MLB
#Canadian
Hello Magazine

Roger Federer and wife Mirka welcome new addition to the family - see photo

Roger Federer has welcomed a brand new addition to his family - an adorable dog called Willow. Taking to Instagram over the weekend to share his first 'delfie', the 40-year-old tennis player revealed that he was over the moon with the new pooch, however, it took some persuading to get him and his wife Mirka to agree.
TENNIS
heavenofanimals.com

This Baby Zebra Was Born With Spots Instead Of Stripes

Call the doctor, we’re in love. What’s more awesome than a horse? A zebra. And what’s cuter than a zebra? A baby zebra. Do you know what’s even cuter? A baby zebra with spots instead of stripes!. A rare polka dot baby zebra was spotted (pun...
ANIMALS
NewsBreak
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Recalled When Someone Farted On The Miami Heat Bench During The Playoffs In 2012: "Somebody Farted. Who Farted On The Bench? And The Fart Goes Four Deep."

Shaquille O'Neal has always been the life of the party ever since he came into the NBA. Shaq was a prankster when he was on the team; the stories about him that his former teammates tell are truly wild. O'Neal has carried the goofy and humorous side of him throughout his career since then, becoming a beloved part of TNT's Inside The NBA crew.
MIAMI, FL
TMZ.com

Justin Bieber Seen for First Time Since Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

Justin Bieber seems to be in good spirits on his road to recovery, and he was seen in public for the first time since doctors diagnosed him with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The pop star and his wife, Hailey Bieber, seemed calm and collected as they got off their jet in Los Angeles -- they spent the last 2 weeks on a private island in the Bahamas, so JB could rest up and recover from the rare neurological disorder.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Poses With His 2 Kids In Rare Photo After Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa, 42, gave fans a glimpse of the bond he shares with his two kids, in his latest Instagram post. The actor posed with his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, at a recent UN conference for ocean conservation, in a new pic. They were all smiles as they had their arms around each other and looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'That wasn't a joke!' Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden makes awkward blunder as she tells teen comic Eva Abley with cerebral palsy that she has 'funny bones'

Amanda Holden suffered an awkward moment on Wednesday night's live Britain's Got Talent semi final. The TV star, 51, was left red faced after she told teenage comic Eva Abley, who has cerebral palsy, that she had 'funny bones.'. Eva, 14, was being critiqued by Amanda and her fellow judges...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Why ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Mattea Roach Is Still Waiting for Her $560K in Winnings

During this season of super champions, “Jeopardy!” legend Mattea Roach won an astonishing 23 consecutive games and bagged $560,983. She earned the fifth-longest streak for consecutive wins in “Jeopardy!” history. And Roach became fifth on the list for highest regular-season winnings. After winning her first few games, the 23-year-old Canadian tutor revealed that her student loans could officially be paid off with her earnings.
TV & VIDEOS
The Spun

ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

