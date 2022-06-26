ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnfield, LA

TikTok User Says She Received Indecent Exposure Citation For Shorts, Crop Top Outfit

By Ben Blanchet
 3 days ago

A woman said that she received an indecent exposure citation at a music festival in Winnfield, Louisiana, earlier this month for wearing a crop top and shorts, the Shreveport Times reported .

Casey LaCaze-Lachney showed off the alleged outfit, a black crop top and denim shorts, in a TikTok video to her followers.

In response, the Winnfield Police Department skirted around mentioning LaCaze-Lachney and referred to an “unnamed citizen” who went on social media “blasting police officers.”

“However, 3 female officers responded to various complaints about the person’s attire and the person of interest was issued a citation under the city ordinance,” the department stated.

Fines for the first offense of indecent exposure carry an up to $300 with the department, the post explained . The department vowed to not get into a “social media war with anyone.”

“We also cannot comment on details of any case under investigation or pending court action,” the department said.

More of LaCaze-Lachney’s videos about her outfit can be viewed on her TikTok page .

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 11

Chad Latham
2d ago

B4 U show it, stop and ask ur self.... Would Jesus approve? or Would you approve of ur own child doing that, no matter what they're wearing? Just stop showing off ur bodies ppl?!!! JEEZE!!!

Reply
3
jody fosten
2d ago

alot of the tiktok videos is very exposing they are kids mostly on this app this is discusting grow up people tiktok is for kids get a life

Reply(5)
2
