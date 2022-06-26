ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

G7 Nations Are Worried About Global Economic Crisis - Scholz

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCHLOSS ELMAU, Germany (Reuters) - All leaders of the Group of Seven rich democracies are concerned about a looming economic crisis as growth...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 5

Clayton Bates
2d ago

just one of these people have a carbon footprint bigger than a small country. they caused all the problems now they are telling you you're the cause. it's their policies, companies, products,and fake experts that are the real problem. need a world wide french revolution type event to really fix what's wrong.

Reply
12
southern born totally
2d ago

Fake climate lie , they are worried that more people will be calling them out as the lairs they are . This is 100% about cash and control

Reply
5
Mulle Noorlun
2d ago

They're concerned that war and destruction aren't further along and they're trying to figure out how to make us all like Sri Lanka.

Reply
2
