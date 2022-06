The New York Yankees have a big decision to make ahead of the trade deadline in the outfield: whether or not they should replace Joey Gallo. Gallo has been awful this season as an offensive weapon, hitting a putrid .173 with nine homers and 18 RBIs over 207 plate appearances. Getting on base at a career-low 28.5% and slugging a measly .346, the Yankees shouldn’t have a problem deciding on Joey’s future with the team.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO