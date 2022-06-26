ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susanville, CA

Last Chance to Enter This Week’s Pizza Factory Giveaway!

By Marshel Couso
 3 days ago

Good morning! Here is your last chance to enter for tomorrow’s Pizza Factory Giveaway!. Every week you have a chance to win a large one-topping pizza from the Susanville or Janesville Pizza Factory locations!. You could be our pizza winner – it’s easy! Just...

Special Farmers Market This Evening in Uptown Susanville

The season is well underway for Susanville’s Farmers Market and this evening they have something fun planned at Pancera Plaza in Uptown. The first ‘Night Market’ of the year will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 and will feature live music, a beer garden and a host of vendors with unique and tasty creations.
SUSANVILLE, CA
The Good Stuff by Shelley Bennett

This weekend I ate an apricot that tasted of my childhood. It was sweet, yet tart with the perfect texture (not too crisp, but not mushy; firm with a little give). It brought me back to lazy summer afternoons in my backyard on First Street. My brother Casey and I...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Why We Love This Place Wednesdays: Abbie Scheff

So, Every Tuesday night around dinner time, Frankie asks me, “Who you are writing about tomorrow?” This week’s response- Abrial “Abbie” Scheff. And Frankie’s response, “Yes! I love me some Abbie Scheff!”. To be transparent I have no idea how or when I...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Fairgrounds to Feature Racing and Fireworks on Independence Day

The Lassen County Fairgrounds will again host their annual Fourth of July celebration with auto racing in the grandstands, followed by a fireworks spectacular as soon as it gets dark. Races in the Diamond Mountain Speedway get underway at 4:00p.m. with a full evening of fast-paced dirt track racing. A...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Adopt A Pet Today from the Lassen County Animal Shelter – Meeko

Dear Meeko arrived at the Lassen County Animal Shelter as a stray. Due to this, his history is unknown to staff but it’s pretty clear that he is a fun loving, active boy. Meeko LOVES hanging out with people in the play yard. He wants to run and play and chase tennis balls. Chase – that is the key word. Meeko doesn’t bring it back but he still loves to chase after it if you’re willing to throw it.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Job Announcement: Susanville School District – Health Clerk/Meadow View School

POSITION: One (1) 7.0 hours per day Health Clerk for Meadow View School Limit Term Vacancy 08/17/2022 – 06/08/2023 for the 22/23 School Year. ASSIGNMENT: 5 days per week/School Year Position/PERS Retirement. DUTIES:. Job Description available at the Susanville School District Office. REQUIREMENTS:. Valid First Aid Certificate and CPR...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Job Announcement: Lassen Family Services – CASA Program Clerk

Incomplete applications will not be considered for this position. To apply for any of the job listings below please follow the directions:. Download and complete the LFS Employment Application here. Submit your resume and application in person or via email to lfsadmin@lassenfamilyservices.org. You can submit your application and resume by:
SUSANVILLE, CA
Job Announcement: Susanville Indian Rancheria: Registered Dental Assistant

Susanville Indian Rancheria: Registered Dental Assistant. STARTING SALARY: $21.88 to $27.35 depending on experience. SUBJECT TO P.L. 101-630: Yes – This position works with and around our children and youth and is therefore subject to P.L. 101-630. GENERAL STATEMENT OF RESPONSIBILITIES:. The Registered Dental Assistant (RDA) prepares patients for...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Lassen County Chamber of Commerce Update for June 20th

The arrival of summer means the return of the Susanville Farmer’s Market on Pancera Plaza in Historic Uptown Susanville. The market is held each Saturday, from 8:00 to 12:00p.m., thru October 1st. This year Wednesday evening markets have been scheduled. The market will feature fresh produce, meats, local crafts,...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Job Announcement: Lassen County Office of Education: Licensed Vocational Nurse 1.1/Lassen High School

Lassen County Office of Education: Licensed Vocational Nurse 1:1/Lassen High School. Minimum Qualifications: Must possess ability to relate with children, high school-aged students, and adults. Must demonstrate aptitude for work to be performed. Must possess skill and ability to work with students with disabilities. Must have graduated from an accredited nursing program. Must hold a current California vocational nursing license.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – June 27, 1938

Angered residents of this Red River Lumber Company town tonight dragged suspected C. I. O. members or sympathizers before a kangaroo court for “trial” in continuing a purge which drove scores of strikers from the town. The little lumber town was in a state of siege after 2,000...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Lassen Lightning U10 Softball Wins Nevada State Championship

The Lassen Lightning U10 team won 1st place in the Nevada State Championship last weekend, earning a free entry to the West Coast World Series July 7th through the 10th. Lassen Lightning are the travel teams for Lassen Fastpitch Softball. They have teams made up of girls from ages 6 to 15.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Job Announcement: Lassen County Office of Education: After School Program Leader/Westwood

Lassen County Office of Education: After School Program Leader/Westwood. Must possess ability to relate with school-aged students and adults. Must demonstrate aptitude for work to be performed. Implements child and youth learning activities, such as academic achievement, educational enrichment, visual/performing arts, health/nutrition, technology, sports/recreations, and cultural groups and events. Ability to use techniques and methods of student supervision and behavior management. Effectively work with students of differing ages, abilities, and backgrounds. Ability to use computer programs and technology fluently. Proficiency in basic skills required: high school diploma and passage of the CODESP Test, 48 semester units of college credit, or an A.A. Degree.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Job Announcement: Lassen Community College: Program Manager – Student Resources & Basic Needs

Program Manager – Student Resources & Basic Needs. Title: Program Manager – Student Resources & Basic Needs. Under the direction of the Dean of Student Equity and Special Programs, the Program Manager, Student Resources & Basic Needs will be responsible for planning, organizing, and promoting food access and other basic needs for Lassen College students. This includes the coordination of the Cougar Cupboard and Student Resource Center, USDA food distribution and food supplies, liaison to CalFresh in Lassen County, and collaboration with, as well as referrals to housing and other basic need services of Lassen County. The Director will also work with community organizations to obtain resources for students to ensure student wellness, success, retention, and completion. This position is grant and/or categorically funded and contingent on continuing to receive these restricted funds.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Smith Properties Morning Weather Update for June 28, 2022

Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Tonight: Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Lassen County News

Highway 395 paving project begins July 6

The California Department of Transportation and Hat Creek Construction and Materials, Inc. are preparing to begin work on the Bass Mountain Mill and Fill Project on Highway 395 in Lassen County. The $1.8 million project, which is funded in part by Senate Bill 1, will cold plane the existing asphalt concrete surfacing and replace (it) with a thin hot mix asphalt between Susanville and Janesville, from just north of Sunnyside Road to just north of the junction with Highway 36. The project will also include the replacement of signal loops at the Highway 395/Highway 36 intersection and striping. When work is conducted at the Highway 395/Highways 36 intersection, motorists are advised to follow detour signs in place.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Man sentenced to jail for secretly recording victims in bathroom

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man will spend nearly four years behind bars for secretly recording several victims using a camera he installed in a bathroom in his home. Paul Gardner, Jr., 53, pled no contest in April to five counts of Unlawful Capture, Distribution, Display or Publish...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

