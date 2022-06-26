Melissa and the T&C Team: Real Estate Listings for June 26th

Program Manager – Student Resources & Basic Needs. Title: Program Manager – Student Resources & Basic Needs. Under the direction of the Dean of Student Equity and Special Programs, the Program Manager, Student Resources & Basic Needs will be responsible for planning, organizing, and promoting food access and other basic needs for Lassen College students. This includes the coordination of the Cougar Cupboard and Student Resource Center, USDA food distribution and food supplies, liaison to CalFresh in Lassen County, and collaboration with, as well as referrals to housing and other basic need services of Lassen County. The Director will also work with community organizations to obtain resources for students to ensure student wellness, success, retention, and completion. This position is grant and/or categorically funded and contingent on continuing to receive these restricted funds.

LASSEN COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO