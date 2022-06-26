ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susanville, CA

Melissa and the T&C Team: Real Estate Listings for June 26th

By Marshel Couso
susanvillestuff.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the top producing Susanville real estate team, we pride ourselves on providing our clients with the finest customer service available. Our top-notch team of brokers and agents have the expertise you can rely on to make your home buying and/or selling experience one you’ll remember…for all the right...

susanvillestuff.com

susanvillestuff.com

Smith Properties: Listings for June 26th

At Smith Properties, we pride ourselves on being specialists in bringing buyers and home sellers together throughout Lassen and Plumas County. Like the Smith Properties team itself, our website has been designed to provide you with the information that you need to make all the right real estate decisions. So please check out our site here and then give us a call. At Smith Properties we are here to make your real estate experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Job Announcement: Susanville School District – Health Clerk/Meadow View School

POSITION: One (1) 7.0 hours per day Health Clerk for Meadow View School Limit Term Vacancy 08/17/2022 – 06/08/2023 for the 22/23 School Year. ASSIGNMENT: 5 days per week/School Year Position/PERS Retirement. DUTIES:. Job Description available at the Susanville School District Office. REQUIREMENTS:. Valid First Aid Certificate and CPR...
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Congratulations to our Pizza Factory Winner Suzanne O’Brien

Congratulations to Suzanne O’Brien! Win a free large one-topping pizza from either the Susanville or Janesville Pizza Factory locations. Every week you have a chance to win a large one-topping pizza from the Susanville or Janesville Pizza Factory and you could be our pizza winner – it’s super easy! Just scroll down and use our handy entry form. You can enter once per day from each email address. We’ll announce our weekly winner right here next Monday morning.
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Lassen County Chamber of Commerce Update for June 20th

The arrival of summer means the return of the Susanville Farmer’s Market on Pancera Plaza in Historic Uptown Susanville. The market is held each Saturday, from 8:00 to 12:00p.m., thru October 1st. This year Wednesday evening markets have been scheduled. The market will feature fresh produce, meats, local crafts,...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Job Announcement: Susanville Indian Rancheria: Registered Dental Assistant

Susanville Indian Rancheria: Registered Dental Assistant. STARTING SALARY: $21.88 to $27.35 depending on experience. SUBJECT TO P.L. 101-630: Yes – This position works with and around our children and youth and is therefore subject to P.L. 101-630. GENERAL STATEMENT OF RESPONSIBILITIES:. The Registered Dental Assistant (RDA) prepares patients for...
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Smith Properties Morning Weather Update for June 28, 2022

Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Tonight: Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Lassen County News

Highway 395 paving project begins July 6

The California Department of Transportation and Hat Creek Construction and Materials, Inc. are preparing to begin work on the Bass Mountain Mill and Fill Project on Highway 395 in Lassen County. The $1.8 million project, which is funded in part by Senate Bill 1, will cold plane the existing asphalt concrete surfacing and replace (it) with a thin hot mix asphalt between Susanville and Janesville, from just north of Sunnyside Road to just north of the junction with Highway 36. The project will also include the replacement of signal loops at the Highway 395/Highway 36 intersection and striping. When work is conducted at the Highway 395/Highways 36 intersection, motorists are advised to follow detour signs in place.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – June 27, 1938

Angered residents of this Red River Lumber Company town tonight dragged suspected C. I. O. members or sympathizers before a kangaroo court for “trial” in continuing a purge which drove scores of strikers from the town. The little lumber town was in a state of siege after 2,000...
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Job Announcement: Lassen County Office of Education: Licensed Vocational Nurse 1.1/Lassen High School

Lassen County Office of Education: Licensed Vocational Nurse 1:1/Lassen High School. Minimum Qualifications: Must possess ability to relate with children, high school-aged students, and adults. Must demonstrate aptitude for work to be performed. Must possess skill and ability to work with students with disabilities. Must have graduated from an accredited nursing program. Must hold a current California vocational nursing license.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Job Announcement: Lassen Family Services – Parent Educator

Incomplete applications will not be considered for this position. To apply for any of the job listings below please follow the directions:. Download and complete the LFS Employment Application here. Submit your resume and application in person or via email to lfsadmin@lassenfamilyservices.org. You can submit your application and resume by:
SUSANVILLE, CA
tahoequarterly.com

California’s Lurking Lava

In a state shaped by its explosive past, the eight active volcanoes from Mount Shasta to Salton Buttes pose distant yet significant threats to their local communities, infrastructure and resources. California is no stranger to natural disasters. Between earthquakes, mudslides, floods and wildfires, the Golden State had been handed the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
susanvillestuff.com

Job Announcement: Lassen Community College: Program Manager – Student Resources & Basic Needs

Program Manager – Student Resources & Basic Needs. Title: Program Manager – Student Resources & Basic Needs. Under the direction of the Dean of Student Equity and Special Programs, the Program Manager, Student Resources & Basic Needs will be responsible for planning, organizing, and promoting food access and other basic needs for Lassen College students. This includes the coordination of the Cougar Cupboard and Student Resource Center, USDA food distribution and food supplies, liaison to CalFresh in Lassen County, and collaboration with, as well as referrals to housing and other basic need services of Lassen County. The Director will also work with community organizations to obtain resources for students to ensure student wellness, success, retention, and completion. This position is grant and/or categorically funded and contingent on continuing to receive these restricted funds.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Man sentenced to jail for secretly recording victims in bathroom

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man will spend nearly four years behind bars for secretly recording several victims using a camera he installed in a bathroom in his home. Paul Gardner, Jr., 53, pled no contest in April to five counts of Unlawful Capture, Distribution, Display or Publish...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Redding Major Injury Motorcycle Accident

Collision Reported on State Route 44 Between Semi and Motorcyclists. A major injury was reported at Old Station east of Redding on June 26 in a collision involving two motorcycles and a tractor-trailer. The crash happened just south of Old Station along State Route 44 at about 4:10 p.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) report said that the individual who called in the accident was in the big rig.
REDDING, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man convicted of murder in deadly stabbing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been convicted of first degree murder in connection with a stabbing in 2019. Jesse Valenzuela, 41, was accused of stabbing Donald Perry, 46, in the chest. According to the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office, Perry, who was homeless, was talking briefly to...
RENO, NV

