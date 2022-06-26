ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Run, CA

Gold Run Realty: Listings for June 26th

By Marshel Couso
susanvillestuff.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you wondering what is going to happen with the real estate market? Sales may slow a bit but we remain favorably priced when compared to...

susanvillestuff.com

Comments / 0

FOXBusiness

Recession could lead to decline in home prices: Redfin chief economist

Chief Economist at Redfin Daryl Fairweather argued that a recession could coincide with a decline in home prices as prices continue to climb even while data reveals that sales have slowed. Fairweather provided the insight shortly after the National Association of Realtors (NAR) said that sales of existing homes in...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Pending home sales unexpectedly break six-month losing streak in May

Pending home sales unexpectedly broke a six-month streak of declines in May, climbing 0.7% to a reading of 99.9, according to the National Association of Realtors. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting a decline of 3.7%. An index of 100 is equal to the level of contract activity in 2001.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Housing markets labeled ‘high’ risk of a home price drop just spiked 73%—find your local market using this interactive map

The U.S. housing market is slowing—fast. A combination of record appreciation in home prices—which jumped 37% over the past two years—and spiking mortgage rates—up from 3.2% to 5.88% over the past six months—has brought the pandemic housing boom to an end. We're staring down the sharpest decline in housing "activity" since 2006.
REAL ESTATE
FOXBusiness

30-year mortgage rates creep to 10-day low | June 27, 2022

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
REAL ESTATE
gmauthority.com

Average Monthly Car Payment Hits New Record In May 2022

The average monthly car payment in the U.S. reached a new record high average of $712 in the United States last month, according to market research firm Cox Automotive. The publication says the average price paid for a new vehicle climbed one percent higher last month as incentive spending declined, while the average interest rate to finance a car also rose by eight basis points. These factors caused the estimated typical monthly car payment to increase by 1.7 percent to $712 for the month, which is a new record high.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

NH couple head for Key West haven amid rising rates, rising inflation

Right now the front pages of newspapers and kitchen-table discussions across America are focused on real estate. Similar to what occurs in the stock market, real estate prices vary — and many agents, brokers and investors are seeing the writing on the wall. The markets are changing. Let’s take...
FLORIDA STATE
CNET

Mortgage Refinance Rates for June 28, 2022: Rates Drop

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates go down. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also sank. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates overall have been increasing since the beginning of 2022, and we expect that trend to generally continue through the remainder of this year -- though rates do fluctuate daily. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has already hiked interest rates three times and is poised to raise them further in 2022. Rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money, and homeowners considering a refinance may only find higher rates as the year goes on. If you're looking to lower your monthly mortgage payment, it could be advantageous to lock in a rate sooner than later. Make sure to think about your goals and circumstances, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender who can meet your needs.
BUSINESS
CNET

Here Are Today's Refinance Rates, June 29, 2022: Rates Drop Off

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates decrease. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also trailed off. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates overall have been increasing since the beginning of 2022, and we expect that trend to generally continue through the remainder of this year -- though rates do fluctuate daily. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has already hiked interest rates three times and is poised to raise them further in 2022. Rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money, and homeowners considering a refinance may only find higher rates as the year goes on. If you're looking to lower your monthly mortgage payment, it could be advantageous to lock in a rate sooner than later. Make sure to think about your goals and circumstances, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender who can meet your needs.
BUSINESS
KDKA News Radio

Home sales unexpectedly go up

The latest analysis from the National Association of Realtors showed a surprising development for the month of May: Pending home sales actually rose, breaking a six-month streak of steady declines.
REAL ESTATE
International Business Times

U.S. New Home Sales Rebound In May; Prices Soar

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes unexpectedly rose in May, but the rebound is likely to be temporary as home prices continue to increase and the average contract rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage approaches 6%, reducing affordability. New home sales jumped 10.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of...
REAL ESTATE
FOXBusiness

Mortgage rates increase to highest rate since November 2008

Mortgage rates increased once again last week, edging closer to the 6% mark and hitting their highest point since November 2008, according to new data from Freddie Mac. The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 5.81% for the week ending June 23, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This is up from the week prior when it averaged 5.78%, and up from 3.02% last year.
REAL ESTATE
CNET

Refinance Rates for June 27, 2022: Rates Dip Since Last Week

A few closely followed refinance rates trailed off today, including 10-year fixed, 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates have been increasing since the beginning of 2022 -- and we expect that trend to generally continue through the remainder of this year. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has already hiked interest rates three times and appears poised to raise them further in 2022. Rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money, and homeowners considering a refinance may only find higher rates as the year goes on. If you're looking to lower your monthly mortgage payment, it could be advantageous to lock in a rate sooner than later. Make sure to think about your goals and circumstances, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender who can meet your needs.
BUSINESS
SFGate

U.S. home-price growth decelerates for first time since 2021

Home-price growth in the U.S. started to slow in April. A national measure of prices climbed 20.4%, down from the 20.6% gain in March, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index showed Tuesday. Craig Lazzara, a managing director at S&P Dow Jones Indices, noted that April's figures were showing initial, but inconsistent, signs of a deceleration in price gains.
REAL ESTATE
geekwire.com

Seattle SPAC suffering: Shares of companies that went public via SPAC fall more than 50%

The four Seattle businesses that went public during the SPAC boom have sputtered amid the broader economic downturn. Porch, Nautilus Biotechnology, Rover, and Leafly have all gone public via a special-purpose acquisition company within the last two years. But these companies, which vary widely in their respective industries, have seen their stock price drop by at least 50% from all-time highs.
SEATTLE, WA

