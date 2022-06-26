ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

1 more day of oppressive heat, for now

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - The heat and humidity will continue across the region on Sunday. High temperatures will range from the upper 90s to lower 100s. This combined with the humidity will make for heat index values climbing to between 105 and 109 degrees....

natureworldnews.com

Momentary Cooler Weather for Northeast US Pulled in by Cold Front

A brief period of cooler weather will be swiftly followed by more hot weather as June draws to a close, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. On Friday and throughout the weekend, the Northeast and mid-Atlantic were engulfed in heat and humidity. For places like New York City, Saturday was the hottest day of the week, with the city's temperature reaching 90 degrees Fahrenheit for the first time since May 31. Due in large part to the urban heat island effect that is frequently observed in the area, the temperature in nearby Newark, New Jersey, soared to a scorching 96 F. Buffalo, New York reached 91 F on Saturday. Near the end of June, the city experiences average highs in the upper 70s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Americans warned to stay indoors this weekend as intense heat wave approaches: ‘This will impact everyone’

Residents of some western states may see intense heat this weekend, with temperatures forecasted to reach far above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 C).The heat wave is expected to hit parts of Arizona, California and Nevada especially hard — including the cities of Phoenix, Las Vegas and Sacramento.The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Sacramento warns everyone to be prepared for dangerous heat conditions. “This heat will impact everyone, not just those sensitive to heat risk!” the agency said in a tweet.An “extreme heat watch” has been issued for southern Arizona and nearby parts of California. Isolated areas, inlcuding around Phoenix,...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

100 million Americans are being warned to stay indoors as heatwave spreads

Over 100 million Americans have been advised to stay indoors as temperatures continued to soar due to a record-breaking heatwave stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Carolinas.Until midweek, as many as 107.5 million people will be affected by a heatwave engulfing a large number of states from central Nebraska to West Virginia, north into Wisconsin and south into Mississippi, the National Weather Service said.Several areas should expect "well above normal to record-breaking temperatures", the weather service said, issuing excessive heat warnings for the region."Plan ahead to avoid heat-related illness and check on relatives and neighbours. The heat should...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

California’s Furnace Creek expected to hit 47C as more than 60 million people under US heatwave

Calfornia’s Furnace Creek is set to hit record temperatures this year at 118F or 47C as large parts of southwestern America suffer through sweltering heat, affecting over 60 million people. Temperatures in several areas in Texas, California and Nevada, including Pheonix and Las Vegas, are touching triple digits on the Fahrenheit scale, according to warnings issued by the country’s weather department. Excessive heat warnings and advisories currently cover “an expansive area” of the US, and “critical fire weather conditions is expected across the southwest into the southern and central rockies and high plains”, the National Weather Service said. Dangerous...
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Power Companies Use Heat Wave as a 'Super Bowl' of Energy Use as Temperatures Could Reach Over 100 Degrees Fahrenheit

Power companies across the United States are reportedly planning to use the current heat wave or heat dome blanketing the country as a "Super Bowl" of energy use. This is despite earlier warnings that high temperatures during the US summer season could spark widespread power outages, mainly due to damaged power lines and power grid failures.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Severe weather possible today

Friday afternoon storms could produce damaging winds. “Keep an eye on the weather Friday. A few storms are around during the morning hours, but then another round of storms will roll into the region through the afternoon/early evening…
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Summertime heat, humidity to return in Northeast before holiday weekend

July will usher in the return of widespread heat in the northeastern U.S. with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures returning to the century mark in some cities. Residents of the Northeast have enjoyed a break from hot and humid conditions for much of the first full week of summer, but AccuWeather forecasters say that will all change as the calendar flips to July.
ENVIRONMENT
12tomatoes.com

Why You Might Prefer a Hot Drink When the Weather Heats Up

When it’s really hot outside you might want to just to close the curtains and keep cool in front of the fan. But when you have no choice but to face the heat you might be hankering for a tall glass of cool water or a glass of Coca-Cola with ice. But, traditional wisdom from around the world maintains that drinking a hot drink on a hot day is actually the way to cool your body off. So what’s behind this custom and does it work?
ENVIRONMENT

