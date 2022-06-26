ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sizzling heat, humidity on tap in NY, NJ

The temperature is expected to hit...

Sunny day with seasonable temps in NY, NJ

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a string of warm and muggy days, temperatures will return to seasonable levels and the humidity will take a dive. Afternoon highs are only expected to reach the upper 70s and low 80s across the area, and fresh dry air will be in place. Umbrellas can be put aside for a while, as no rain is likely until the weekend.
94.3 The Point

New Jersey Really Did Once Have A 4.8 Magnitude Earthquake

We worry about a lot of things in the Garden State, but you have to go way down on our list of worries to find earthquakes. Scientists say there are many earthquakes all over the nation, and in our area, that go undetected. Most of us can even remember one or two we either felt or someone we know did.
New Jersey 101.5

Sweet and decadent: NJ peaches are sure to please this season

Cobbler…pie…jam..or simply on its own. Nothing says summer like sinking your teeth into a sweet, juicy, Jersey peach. Typically peach season in the state starts in early July and ends in mid-September. But due to a rainy April coupled with a cold snap, the season trend is on the later side, said Kyle Holman, brand manager at Alstede Farms in Chester. But they got lucky.
The Staten Island Advance

Watch out, Staten Island: This dangerous invasive weed can give you third-degree burns

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Did you know there’s a plant so vicious it can cause your skin to burn?. Meet the invasive giant hogweed, or the Heracleum Mantegazzianum plant, which is so dangerous that it’s a federally listed noxious weed, and New York state law prohibits its possession with the intent to sell, import, purchase, transport, introduce or propagate, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).
92.7 WOBM

This Diner is Named Among the Best in the United States and it's RIGHT Here in New Jersey

When we talk about real "Jersey" flavor, I think we have to include pizza, seafood, Jersey tomato, and corn. Another thing I think we need to add to the list is "diner food". The New Jersey "diner" is the original and it's what diners around the nation inspire to be. We have great diners right here at the Shore and around the State. It's no wonder when Tasting Table came out with their list of best diners in America, that one from New Jersey would be on the list. Only surprise is that there is not more lol I definately think we could of had a few that made this list, but maybe they wanted to make it fair to other portions of the country.
RESTAURANTS

