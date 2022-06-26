Sizzling heat, humidity on tap in NY, NJ

When we talk about real "Jersey" flavor, I think we have to include pizza, seafood, Jersey tomato, and corn. Another thing I think we need to add to the list is "diner food". The New Jersey "diner" is the original and it's what diners around the nation inspire to be. We have great diners right here at the Shore and around the State. It's no wonder when Tasting Table came out with their list of best diners in America, that one from New Jersey would be on the list. Only surprise is that there is not more lol I definately think we could of had a few that made this list, but maybe they wanted to make it fair to other portions of the country.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO