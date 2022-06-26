Sizzling heat, humidity on tap in NY, NJ

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a string of warm and muggy days, temperatures will return to seasonable levels and the humidity will take a dive. Afternoon highs are only expected to reach the upper 70s and low 80s across the area, and fresh dry air will be in place. Umbrellas can be put aside for a while, as no rain is likely until the weekend.
We usually have to wait until after July 4 to enjoy two of our favorite Jersey Fresh produce legends, Jersey corn and Jersey tomatoes. No field-grown tomatoes have shown up at any of the farm stands that we know of yet, but the fresh Jersey corn is here!. We were...
I have to start by reflecting upon what a phenomenal weekend of weather we just had. Oh yes, it was hot. Especially away from the coast. But humidity was relatively low, and we were 100% storm-free. That doesn't happen very often in the summertime — hopefully you were able to enjoy the sunshine.
A cold front will move through the region, bringing unsettled weather to much of the New York-New Jersey area. Folks can expect showers and thunderstorms Monday morning and afternoon before the system moves offshore later in the evening.
Those from out of the area often scratch their heads as to our obsession with the place. "It's just a convenience store with a gas station." Oh no, it's more. Much more. But is there a like-styled establishment that is better than Wawa?. Some in New Jersey say yes. Back...
We worry about a lot of things in the Garden State, but you have to go way down on our list of worries to find earthquakes. Scientists say there are many earthquakes all over the nation, and in our area, that go undetected. Most of us can even remember one or two we either felt or someone we know did.
Now that the summer season has arrived, a growing number of New Jersey residents are being diagnosed with Lyme disease. Pat Smith, the president of the Lyme Disease Association based in Jackson, said over the past two years there has been a delay in reporting many cases because of the COVID pandemic.
Cobbler…pie…jam..or simply on its own. Nothing says summer like sinking your teeth into a sweet, juicy, Jersey peach. Typically peach season in the state starts in early July and ends in mid-September. But due to a rainy April coupled with a cold snap, the season trend is on the later side, said Kyle Holman, brand manager at Alstede Farms in Chester. But they got lucky.
It wasn't that long ago that we talked about and I wrote about where to get the cheapest gas in New Jersey. At the time, I used $4.90 per gallon as my marker. But since then gas prices have come down in New Jersey, and will come down even more this July 4 weekend.
We received an email on Sunday from a couple that lives in Chesterfield, Burlington County, asking if we had any reports of something strange in the sky on Saturday. Here's a pic they included and part of what they saw. I was at the kitchen sink and always watch the...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A popular California-based spicy chicken restaurant is set to open its first New Jersey location, bringing its “crave-able” food to the area for the first time, according to a recent report. Dave’s Hot Chicken recently announced plans to open in nearby Wayne later...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Did you know there’s a plant so vicious it can cause your skin to burn?. Meet the invasive giant hogweed, or the Heracleum Mantegazzianum plant, which is so dangerous that it’s a federally listed noxious weed, and New York state law prohibits its possession with the intent to sell, import, purchase, transport, introduce or propagate, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).
When we talk about real "Jersey" flavor, I think we have to include pizza, seafood, Jersey tomato, and corn. Another thing I think we need to add to the list is "diner food". The New Jersey "diner" is the original and it's what diners around the nation inspire to be. We have great diners right here at the Shore and around the State. It's no wonder when Tasting Table came out with their list of best diners in America, that one from New Jersey would be on the list. Only surprise is that there is not more lol I definately think we could of had a few that made this list, but maybe they wanted to make it fair to other portions of the country.
The NJ Forest Fire Service is battling the second wildfire in a week, this time in the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest in Manchester and Woodland Townships. The Brickworks Fire was first discovered Sunday afternoon and burned 300 acres as of late Sunday night. Firefighter said it was 50% contained.
Back in February, the deadline passed for New Jersey residents to receive one time stimulus payments worth $2,000 or $4,000. About 500,000 New Jersey residents were eligible for the aid. This was possible through the Excluded New Jerseyans Fund. Stimulus checks for New Jersey residents in February. The plan was...
Some Americans have been receiving $250 UBI payments every two weeks for two years in Newark, New Jersey. 400 Newark residents are seeing these payments. The program started earlier, with only 30 residents and has since expanded. More about the UBI payments in New Jersey. This program started out as...
Whether it's collard greens, fried chicken, corn bread, candied yams, chicken and dumplings, oven-baked macaroni and cheese, fried catfish, etc. (I could go on and on), sometimes you just need some good ol' "down South" comfort food that reminds you of your southern grandma's cooking. Southern food, or Soul Food,...
With prices of homes in New Jersey climbing 27% over the past two years, you might think your dream of owning a Shore house is out of reach. NJ Advance Media did a search for homes near $500,000 at points along the shore and found lots of options. The median...
For more than 40 years, Frank’s Pizza has served the Mt. Olive area, but now its owner, Giuseppe Penza, needs help and the community is responding. On June 15, Giuseppe suffered serious injuries in an accident, and I mean serious. According to the GoFundMe page set up for him:
Comments / 0