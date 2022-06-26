ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Penguins, Capitals, Devils interested in trading for Canucks J.T. Miller

By Rob Ellis
nhltraderumor.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNHL trade rumors floated around all last season about a J.T. Miller trade this offseason. The New York Rangers had interest in a Miller trade at the NHL Trade Deadline as they have the assets to make a trade but have serious salary cap issues...

www.nhltraderumor.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon’s ‘drunk’ Sidney Crosby call-out after winning Stanley Cup vs. Lightning

Nathan MacKinnon is now a Stanley Cup champion for the first time in his career, and so as he and the Colorado Avalanche gear up for their celebrations, he wants his good friend Sidney Crosby to be ready. As MacKinnon shared to reporters after their incredible Game 6 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on […] The post Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon’s ‘drunk’ Sidney Crosby call-out after winning Stanley Cup vs. Lightning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Ex-Flyer accidentally damages Stanley Cup, goes viral

A member of the 2021-22 Philadelphia Flyers won the Stanley Cup on Sunday night!. Nicholas Aube-Kubel, the 2014 second-round pick who spent 102 games with the Flyers since 2018-19, hoisted Lord Stanley's trophy after the Avalanche beat the Lightning in six games to claim their first title in two decades.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s emotional response after losing Stanley Cup to Avalanche

The Tampa Bay Lightning were hoping to become the next dynasty in the NHL. They had won two straight championships and reached the Stanley Cup Finals for a third straight season. They were the first team to accomplish that since Wayne Gretzky and his Edmonton Oilers in the 1980s. But this time, it ended in […] The post Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s emotional response after losing Stanley Cup to Avalanche appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Bobby Orr shares heartwarming message to Cale Makar after Avalanche’s Stanley Cup win

Cale Makar is already a legend in the Colorado Avalanche history after winning both the Stanley Cup with the Avs and the Conn Smythe Award as the MVP of the playoffs all in one go in 2022. Speaking of legend, a real one just shared an appreciative message to Makar after his unforgettable campaign. We are talking about one of the greatest ever to lace up a pair of skates in the form of former Boston Bruins defenseman and hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Orr.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Newark, NJ
Sports
City
Newark, NJ
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, NJ
City
Washington, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Andrei Vasilevskiy drops F-bomb after Stanley Cup Final loss

The Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup on Sunday, and Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was visibly frustrated after his team’s 2-1 Game 6 defeat. After the game, Lightning players, led by Vasilevskiy, skated off the ice and headed through a tunnel to their locker room before the Stanley Cup presentation. Cameras in the tunnel showed Vasilevskiy yelling out a curse word and appearing to kick the wall. The profanity is not censored.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Lightning star Brayden Point dealt big blow for Game 6 vs. Avalanche due to ‘severe’ injury

The Tampa Bay Lightning extended the Stanley Cup Final on Friday night after taking down the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5. Back home in Tampa for Game 6, the Lightning will once again have their backs against the wall, hoping to avoid elimination. Jon Cooper’s latest update on star forward Brayden Point doesn’t bode well […] The post Lightning star Brayden Point dealt big blow for Game 6 vs. Avalanche due to ‘severe’ injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Jim Rutherford
Yardbarker

Penguins Must Be Careful With Goaltending Situation This Summer

On Sunday night, the Colorado Avalanche capped off the 2021-22’ season. The season got a late start and saw a few teams, including the Penguins, have a COVID-19 scare right around Christmas time, causing a few postponements. Eventually, all regular season games were played for every team. Now, the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Report: Bruins interview Penguins assistant for head coach opening

Might the Boston Bruins actually go outside the New England area to hire their next head coach?. The Bruins have interviewed Pittsburgh Penguins assistant coach Mike Vellucci for their open head coach job, Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram & Gazzette reported Wednesday. Vellucci boasts an impressive résumé; he served...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Penguins Can Relieve Roster Uncertainty by Trading for Josh Anderson

Although the Pittsburgh Penguins now own the most impressive playoff streak in North American professional sports, their first-round exit at the hands of the eventual Eastern Conference Finalist New York Rangers started a wave of rumours regarding players from up and down the lineup. Individual struggles have taken the spotlight, as the time has come for general manager (GM) Ron Hextall and company to begin constructing the team for next season and beyond. Given the questions surrounding forward Evgeni Malkin and the trials and tribulations of players like Kasperi Kapanen, it may be time for Hextall to get on the horn with other GMs around the league and take stock of what the Penguins’ options are.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Capitals#The New York Rangers#The Nhl Trade Deadline#Metropolitan#Hockey Operations#Pens#The New Jersey Devils#Gm
NHL

NHL DRAFT ORDER SET

The Flames currently hold three selections in the upcoming draft. With the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the 2022 NHL Draft order has been finalized:. 6. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Chicago Blackhawks) 7. Ottawa Senators. 8. Detroit Red Wings. 9. Buffalo Sabres. 10. Anaheim Ducks. 11. San Jose Sharks.
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Depth Players the Flyers Should Target in Free Agency

The Philadelphia Flyers’ hiring of John Tortorella as their new head coach signifies that they will adopt a defense-first, aggressive approach that will be a welcomed attitude given how much of a pushover they have been defensively the last two years. His presence behind their bench will feel like a breath of fresh air for a club coming off of consecutively missing the playoffs since the 1992-93 and 1993-94 seasons.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
markerzone.com

GOLDEN KNIGHTS DEFENCEMAN MAY BECOME CASUALTY OF CAP CRUNCH

The Vegas Golden Knights are in a bit of a cap crunch going into the 2022-23 season. On Thursday, it was reported that Vegas is set to re-sign forward Reilly Smith to a three-year contract in the $5 million AAV range. In order to alleviate that cap crunch, they will...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Place
Vancouver, CA
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ Goaltending Situation May Lead to Fleury Signing

The Edmonton Oilers have a big offseason ahead of them with a number of free agents they must decide what to do with as well as more than one trade they must pull off. In the midst of all that, the biggest need is finding a starting goaltender with the future of Mike Smith up in the air. Regardless, an upgrade is needed in net.
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

New York Rangers only have four picks in upcoming 2022 NHL Draft

The New York Rangers appear they won’t be overly busy at the upcoming 2022 NHL Draft. Day One of the Draft is July 7 with Day Two on July 8 at the Bell Centre in Montreal. The city had been scheduled to host in 2020, but the event was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic instead, as it was in 2021. The New York Rangers proudly selected Alexis Lafrenière with their first ever, first overall selection in the modern draft (2020).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

NHL odds: Every team's 2022-23 Stanley Cup title futures

Members of the Colorado Avalanche will take turns this summer with the Stanley Cup, one of the most cherished team trophies in North American professional sports. Per NHL tradition, members of the championship organization get to spend time with Lord Stanley's Cup, and the trophy is part of a celebration with friends, family and community members.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy