ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Teenage kayakers rescued after drifting out to sea

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo teenage kayakers were rescued by a lifeboat crew after they drifted a mile out to sea off Aberdeenshire. The Macduff...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Woman's fatal tractor jump was out of character, says sheriff

A young woman was killed after an "out-of-character" attempt to jump on to a moving tractor on farmland in Aberdeenshire, a sheriff has said. Caroline Rennie, 21, fell and was killed by machinery in a field near Turriff in April last year. After a fatal accident inquiry, Sheriff Robert Frazer...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

German farming exchange student, 16, is killed alongside 'hugely experienced' helicopter pilot, 66, after his chopper plunged into a field on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales

Tributes have flooded in for the man and teenager who died after a helicopter crashed into a field on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales. Ian MacDonald, 66, tried to land his 2016 Guimbal Cabri G2 near his home when the tragedy occurred, killing him and his passenger, a 16-year-old German national named locally today as Admarsu.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Out To Sea#Kayakers#Accident
BBC

Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty in Jubilee River in Taplow

A 16-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in a river, police have said. Thames Valley Police said officers were stopped by members of the public at about 17:30 BST on Friday after reports a boy had entered the Jubilee River in Amerden Lane, Taplow, Buckinghamshire. The boy's body...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Heartbroken family of newlywed bride, 30, who was found dead in tanning cubicle after collapsing with suspected heart problem launch fundraising appeal to fly her home to New Zealand

The heartbroken family of a newlywed bride found dead in a Swansea tanning salon is raising cash to fly her home to New Zealand. Piata Tauwhare, 30, collapsed in the tanning booth after booking an appointment for an 11-minute session. The alarm was raised when her worried husband Ifan Jones,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Group of up to 60 hikers, including a mom and six-month-old baby, were left stranded in Utah as flash flooding wiped out the roads and wrecked their pickup trucks

A group of up to 60 hikers at Capitol Reef National Park in Utah, including a mother with a six-month-old baby, were left stranded on a mountain after severe flooding trapped them there. Orrin Allen, Noah Gremmert and Cooper Allen described their experience when severe flooding trapped them on a...
UTAH STATE
Daily Mail

Pictured: Army officer, 26, killed when he was hit by Warrior armoured vehicle during training exercise - as tributes are paid to 'star who burned bright'

A young and talented Army officer who was killed when he was hit by an armoured vehicle during a training exercise was a 'star who burned bright', his commanding officer said. Second Lieutenant Max George, 26, died from head injuries after being hit by the Warrior army vehicle on Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire, on Tuesday morning.
MILITARY
natureworldnews.com

40 People Dead, 450 Injured in Massive Fire in a Container Storage Facility

As per authorities, a major blaze at a shipping warehouse in southern Bangladesh claimed the lives of 40 individuals and injured around 450 others. In the statement of a forensic official at the state-run Chattagram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), they claimed that as of now, 40 deceased corpses have arrived at the mortuary here, which was then reported by media outlet PTI as said, while at estimated of five firemen were among those killed, BBC News reported.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

West Virginia helicopter crash: Six dead after invite to pilot ‘oldest flying Huey’ without licence

A Vietnam War-era helicopter from the film Die Hard collided with a highway in West Virginia killing all six people onboard and left no survivors, authorities in Logan County have said. Ray Bryant, the Chief of Operations for the Logan Emergency Management Authority, told reporters on Wednesday evening that the helicopter crashed on Route 17 after leaving the nearby Logan County Airport, where it is based. It remains unclear what caused the Vietnam War-era Bell UH-1B helicopter to come down, authorities said, and an investigating involving the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSA) is now underway.The helicopter was being flown by enthusiasts for a charity event, The New York Times reported. Read More West Virginia helicopter crash: Six dead as Vietnam-era aircraft goes down during ‘pay-to-fly’ charity auction
LOGAN COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy