Teenage kayakers rescued after drifting out to sea

A Virginia couple has confirmed they are safe after they were reported missing while sailing to Portugal. The U.S. Coast Guard said in a press release on Friday that Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones reached out to its command center in Virginia to let them know they're safe and on their way back to Hampton. At the time they were 80 miles east of Chincoteague, Virginia.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO