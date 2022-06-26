ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

Drowning victim located near Catfish Junction

By KTVB STAFF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON, Oregon — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced the drowning victim was located Saturday near Catfish Junction. The drowning occurred Wednesday evening about 4 miles west of Weiser in the Snake River. The man was identified as Bernardo Garcia Jr. He was 50 years old, from...

