ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

A Thousand Protest Overturn of Roe V. Wade in Saturday March in Boise

By IDAHO PRESS STAFF newsroom@idahopress.com
Big Country News
Big Country News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOISE — Around 1,000 people gathered, starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, at Cherie Buckner-Webb Park to protest the Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade....

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boisestatepublicradio.org

Boise City Council calls for more gun control

Boise City Council is urging state and federal lawmakers to take further action to curb gun violence in the United States just days after a compromise bill passed through Congress. In the resolution passed Tuesday afternoon, city councilors called for universal background checks on all sales – both public and...
COUNCIL, ID
Big Country News

Ammon Bundy Won’t Respond to Lawsuit, so St. Luke’s Takes More Legal Action

Ammon Bundy and associate Diego Rodriguez are not following legal processes in a lawsuit that stems from a child protection case, according to new court filings. Bundy ignored a court order, and Rodriguez is nowhere to be found, according to motions and affidavits filed this month by St. Luke’s Health System and its fellow plaintiffs — St. Luke’s CEO Chris Roth, the health system’s Boise hospital, and two health care providers.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

More than 9,000 Idaho healthcare jobs unfilled

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Business for Education (IBE) held a healthcare summit at Boise State University Tuesday to discuss the current shortage of healthcare workers in Idaho. The panel included executives from St. Luke's, Saint Alphonsus, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Kootenai Health, Boise State University, Northwest...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Nampa Prepares To Host Idaho’s God and Country Festival

The city of Nampa will once again host the 2022 Treasure Valley God and Country Festival at the Ford Idaho Center Wednesday. Throughout the years, the God and Country Festival provides the most prominent free fireworks display throughout the area. Scorching temperatures will not be a problem this year as the festival moves inside for most performances and speeches.
NAMPA, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Society
State
Idaho State
Boise, ID
Society
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
City
Boise, ID
Post Register

Boise Mayor: 'I am infuriated and intensely worried'

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean took a strong stance against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday morning. 'I am infuriated and intensely worried,' McLean said. 'The decision to terminate a pregnancy is deeply personal and private. This decision by the Supreme Court will have devastating consequences on the health, privacy and economic independence of women throughout our community, state, and nation.'
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Nampa Event Unveiled to Assist Students In Need This Fall

In the State of Idaho, the Nampa School District has the highest population of homeless students, according to an article published by Idaho Education News. The statistics are alarming, as in 2020, nearly 10% of the district's approximately 14,000 students are classified as homeless. When it comes to getting an...
NAMPA, ID
Idaho State Journal

At Labrador's urging, Idaho health district stays mum on masks despite COVID resurgence

One month after Raul Labrador led the Central District Health board in voting to remove all recommendations regarding masks from district communications and the district’s website, three of the four counties in the district moved into the “high” community spread category for COVID-19, in which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing masks in indoor public spaces. CDH said nothing. And it’ll continue to take that tack. ...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Cherie Buckner Webb Park#The Supreme Court#The Red Republicans#Dsa#Counterprotestors
Idaho State Journal

'LOVE WINS': Boise community comes together following pastor's comments calling for death to LGBTQ+ people

Up on the Boise Bench, there’s a section on Cole Street that’s full of churches of all kinds. One of them is the Shield of Faith Baptist Church, whose pastor, Joe Jones, has come under fire recently for sermons posted on YouTube that called for death to those in the LGBTQ+ community. People in Boise are rallying against it. On Sunday, June 15, Eric Jaronda, who lives next to the church and considers himself to be a born-again Christian, decided to speak with Jones personally....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
boisedev.com

‘Getting dangerous’: ITD knew of Idaho 55 issues before major slide that narrowly missed a driver. Now it’s millions over budget

On a crisp, late fall day last year, less than 200 feet made all the difference on Idaho Highway 55. Just after 2 p.m. on November 18, 2021, a traffic safety vehicle guided a line of cars through the tight construction zone in the canyon alongside the picturesque Payette River. A rumbling sound rocked the air. High above the road, tons of material crashed down from the blasted cliff face and spilled across the highway.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Saint Alphonsus closing certain pediatric, general surgery services

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Saint Alphonsus will be closing the STARS pediatric clinic therapy clinic and inpatient pediatric and general surgery services at the Regional Medical Center. These programs are happening because they have not been financially viable, Saint Alphonsus said, and because there are alternative services available throughout...
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Home to the Best Ran City in the United States, But it Isn’t Boise

Living in a city has many pros but also cons. There are more people, more traffic, and often things are more expensive. There are also pros to being closer to hospitals, and groceries, there is more to do than in small towns or the country, and there are more job opportunities. Some cities are just too big while others don't seem to have enough. Most people have a certain city that is their favorite. Some prefer Los Angeles for its weather or New York for all of its shows, or maybe Las Vegas for the nightlife and gambling is more your style. They are all run differently, but which city in the United States is run the best?
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Southwest Idaho is getting hot – dangerously hot

“Today will be the hottest day of the year, so far,” said Les Colin, lead forecaster at the National Weather Service Office in Boise, where he and his fellow meteorologists are tracking a significant high pressure system and its grip over southern Idaho. “After Monday, it’ll cool back through...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

GasBuddy report: Idaho average gas price increases

BOISE, Idaho — The average cost of gas in Boise has risen 3.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging at $5.22 per gallon, according to a new report from Gasbuddy. The price of gas in Boise is costing consumers 48.9 cents more per gallon than a month ago, and $1.75 higher than a year ago. Diesel has also risen 2.6 cents nationally in the last week, now costing $5.80 per gallon on average.
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy