‘None of us knew we’d have babies when we bought our tickets!’ The joys of bringing your young child to Glastonbury

By Leah Harper
The Guardian
 3 days ago

Billie Eilish became the youngest ever Glastonbury headliner when she played the festival on Friday night at the age of 20 – but she is certainly not the youngest attendee. After two years of Covid cancellations, many of this year’s festival-goers were joined by young children they didn’t necessarily expect to have with them when they bought their tickets. Here’s how some of them got on.

Ophelia (11 months), with Molly and Jack Lumb, from Manchester

Eleven-month-old Ophelia with her parents Jack and Molly Lumb. Photograph: Alicia Canter/The Guardian

Why did you bring your baby to Glastonbury? Molly: We bought tickets three years ago, so it was a case of not coming, or coming with a baby. We’ve got a campervan, which makes it a bit easier. Three of our group of friends here have brought their kids – and none of us knew we’d have babies when we got the tickets.

Are you managing to enjoy yourself or has it been really hard work? Jack: When we came in 2019, it was a very different experience. We were staying out until 7am, instead of 11pm .

What has been the best moment/worst moment so far? Jack: The crowds at TLC made it tricky with a pram – plus, everyone wants to put their stuff in it.

What are your tips for other parents as a festival? Molly: Bring a backpack carrier for the baby and lots of food pouches, then just take it easy and relax. All the rules go out the window: no nap times, no routines.

Rafferty (one), with Charlie O’Beirne, from Bristol

One-year-old Rafferty with his dad, Charlie O’Beirne. Photograph: Alicia Canter/The Guardian

Why did you bring your baby to Glastonbury? I’m working here and rather than leave him at home I thought it would be better to bring him along. I’ve been a few times without a baby, too.

Do you think he is enjoying it? He’s loving it!

Did your parents ever take you to Glastonbury? No. They took me to other festivals but not until I was about 17, never as a baby.

What are your tips for other parents at a festival? Bring different means of carrying your baby around. I’ve got the buggy with me, but sometimes Rafferty gets too tired or he gets too heavy, so it’s good to have options.

Grace (four), with Emma and Mike Ainslie, from Cheshire

Grace with her parents Emma and Mike Ainslie. Photograph: Alicia Canter/The Guardian

Why did you bring your child to Glastonbury? Emma: She’s been before – we came unofficially [to the farm] when she was four months old, during the fallow year in 2018, and then her first proper Glastonbury was in 2019. We’re hoping to come regularly with her.
Mike: She was made here as well!

Are you managing to enjoy yourself , or has it been really hard work ? Emma: It’s a different type of festival experience, because, obviously, when you’re responsible for a child you can’t get smashed. But there’s so much going on in the Kidzfield. We sat and enjoyed the fireworks last night and she slept while we watched Billie Eilish as well as Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott.

Do you think she is enjoying it? Grace: My favourite bit is the bouncy castle!

What are your tips for other parents at a festival? Emma: Be prepared. Bring everything. It’s hot in the day, cold at night – all the extremes. Pack all the wipes. But if you do forget something, don’t worry – there are so many families here that someone will have it.

Xander (four months), Ellie (two), Eva (nine), with Sarah and Jonathan, from Cheshire

Jonathan and Sarah their children (from left) Ellie, Xander and Eva. Photograph: Alicia Canter/The Guardian

Why did you bring your children to Glastonbury? Sarah: Three of us have been to Glastonbury together before. We also came in 2019 when I was pregnant with Ellie – it was so hot that year and I fainted. I was very hesitant about coming with Xander because we usually camp, but we’re using a campervan this year.

Do you think your children are enjoying it? Sarah: Yes – Xander has been so chilled out.

What are your tips for other parents as a festival? Jonathan: Get a buggy! It’s really good if you want to see any of the headliners – the kids will watch the first half, then doze off.
Emma: We’ve adapted every year. We need to put lights on the buggy next year, for example, so people can see it coming in the dark.

Zion (eight months), with Clare and Rob Brown, from Brighton

Eight-month-old Zion Rob and Clare Brown. Photograph: Alicia Canter/The Guardian

Why did you bring your baby to Glastonbury? Rob: I manage one of the artists who is playing, but we didn’t know until about a month ago that we would be coming. We were a bit nervous about bringing a baby, but we did a lot of research which suggested it was safe.

Are you managing to enjoy yourself ? Clare: I’ve never been to Glastonbury before, so I didn’t know what to expect – we’ve skipped some of the late-night stuff, but I don’t feel like I’m missing out. But because of his age, Zion sleeps a lot anyway, so that might make it easier. It feels very family-friendly.
Rob: Zion had a bit of a sickness bug so we called the medics, and the response was unbelievable – quicker than we’d get at home.

Did your parents ever take you to Glastonbury? Rob: Yes, my mum brought me when I was about three. I don’t remember it.

What are your tips for other parents at a festival? Clare: Remember that, when they’re little, they don’t really need that much. If they’re hydrated and fed, they’re happy – they don’t care if they’re dirty. Ear defenders are good for when it’s loud.

Finn (three), and Matt, from Scotland

Finn and his dad Matt came down from Scotland for the festival. Photograph: Alicia Canter/The Guardian

Why did you bring your child to Glastonbury? I’ve never done it before, and my only reservation was that I wouldn’t have enough snacks for him! We live in a truck, so camping is not too different.

Are you managing to enjoy yourself ? I’ve not set any agenda, so I’ve just been going with the flow. I’m here with friends who have children, so we can share the childcare a bit.

Do you think he is enjoying it? Oh yeah, he’s loving it. Cineramageddon has been his favourite thing.

Did your parents ever take you to Glastonbury? Absolutely not. I remember going camping with my dad, but never to a festival.

What are your tips for other parents at a festival? Bring a bike – whether you’re a parent or not. It means that when you have five minutes to yourself, you can go and see something.

Rebecca Bell
2d ago

sounds like a fun family festival. Unless you plan to meditate or have "adult" time, leave them at home. maybe they can have family week and adults only week. just an idea 💡

Alina
2d ago

Alina
2d ago

