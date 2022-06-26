16-year-old killed in deadly motorcycle crash, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday night.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in Volusia County.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
The motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 near U.S. 1 in Ormond Beach.
Troopers said the rider overcorrected and ran off the roadway, hitting a guardrail.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the incident report, the Fort White teen was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 15