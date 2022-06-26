ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

16-year-old killed in deadly motorcycle crash, deputies say

By Jack DeMarco
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wmFXx_0gMZaW8O00
Florida Highway Patrol (WFTV.com News Staff)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in Volusia County.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 near U.S. 1 in Ormond Beach.

Troopers said the rider overcorrected and ran off the roadway, hitting a guardrail.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the incident report, the Fort White teen was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 15

Related
WESH

Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle in Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla. — A vehicle struck and killed a bicyclist in Maitland on Tuesday, officials say. The crash happened on North Orlando Avenue in the late afternoon. Southbound lanes on 17-92 were shut down while Maitland authorities investigate, but they have since reopened. It's not yet known what caused...
MAITLAND, FL
WCJB

An ATV crash in Lafayette County left one man dead

MAYO, Fla. (WCJB) - An ATV crash in Lafayette County has left one dead. This crash happened on 947 NW CR 250 in Mayo Tuesday. A 27-year-old male was driving the motorcycle with a minor in the passenger seat. The ATV flipped over ejecting the driver out of the seat.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Volusia County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Ormond Beach, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Volusia County, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Volusia County, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Car crashes into health clinic in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A car crashed into an Orlando business Wednesday morning, causing noticeable damage. The crash happened along Old Winter Garden Road near Ivey Lane shortly before 4 a.m. A WFTV crew at the scene saw Orlando police investigating at Orange Blossom Family Health. Pictures show apparent damage...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Member of Kling Towing family calls for ‘personal’ tow truck after rear-end collision

A member of the Kling Towing family called for his “personal” tow truck after causing a rear-end collision. Ryan Scott Kling, 31, of Weirsdale, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence following the crash Friday night in Eustis in which his white SUV rear-ended a red Chevy passenger car driven by a man traveling with his 6-year-old daughter, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department. They were not injured.
EUSTIS, FL
WESH

Scammers pretending to be Daytona Beach police

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — In the last couple of weeks, victims in Daytona Beach have lost several hundred thousand dollars to a particular scam where someone pretends to be police. Detective Sgt. Tim Ehrenkaufer says technology is a blessing and a curse. He explains it is a curse if...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Interstate 95#Traffic Accident#Cox Media Group
WCJB

I-75 southbound wreck backs up morning traffic in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Interstate 75 southbound is back open in Lake City after an early morning crash blocked lanes on Tuesday. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. blocking the right and center lanes at mile marker 421 near the Tustenuggee Avenue overpass. Florida Highway Partol troopers say a...
LAKE CITY, FL
Action News Jax

Deputies fatally shoot Florida man who held 2 women hostage

GRANT, Fla. — A suspect believed to be holding two women hostage was fatally shot by deputies along Florida’s Space Coast following a chase that spanned three counties. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a woman on Saturday night was shot and kidnapped in Osceola County, located south of Orlando. The suspect was pursued into Indian River County and then Brevard County with the wounded woman and another woman in his car.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WCJB

Firefighters rescue two people trapped in a wrecked truck in Archer

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash near the City of Archer Tuesday morning. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say the crash happened around 4:45 a.m. on State Road 45. Two vehicles collided causing heavy damage to both. Two people were trapped inside...
ARCHER, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

LCPD arrests 3 following shooting

Lake City Police officers arrested three men early Monday morning following reports of gunfire around NE Martin Luther King Street and NE Aberdeen Avenue. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers responded around 12:11 a.m. to 652 NE Aberdeen Ave. after receiving multiple calls of gunfire. Officers...
LAKE CITY, FL
counton2.com

Florida deputies kill kidnapping suspect in shootout, rescue 2 women

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida deputies got into a deadly shootout with a kidnapping suspect Saturday night, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. A video release from BCSO said that the shooting happened after a pursuit that started in Osceola County, went through Indian River County, and ended in Brevard County.
TAMPA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
97K+
Followers
110K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy