16-year-old killed in deadly motorcycle crash, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in Volusia County.

The motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 near U.S. 1 in Ormond Beach.

Troopers said the rider overcorrected and ran off the roadway, hitting a guardrail.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the incident report, the Fort White teen was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

