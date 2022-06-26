ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The trailblazing Peggy Lee

Cover picture for the articleGrammy-winning singer-songwriter Peggy Lee (1920-2002), known for such hits as "Fever" and "Is That All There Is," demonstrated...

CBS San Francisco

Peggy Lee: Master of cool

"Sunday Morning" originally broadcast this story on February 6, 2022. In 1970 Peggy Lee won a Grammy for "Is That All There Is," a song that many heard as an anthem of ennui …Is that all there is? Is that all there is? If that's all there is my friends, then let's keep dancing Let's break out the booze and have a ball If that's all there is... but not Lee, says her granddaughter, Holly Foster-Wells: "She saw it as absolutely life-affirming and hopeful, that bad things are gonna happen and that you can rise above them. Stand up and have...
