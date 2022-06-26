The trailblazing Peggy Lee
Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Peggy Lee (1920-2002), known for such hits as "Fever" and "Is That All There Is," demonstrated...www.cbsnews.com
Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Peggy Lee (1920-2002), known for such hits as "Fever" and "Is That All There Is," demonstrated...www.cbsnews.com
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0