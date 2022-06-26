Tomas Satoransky's deal with FC Barcelona includes no NBA outs

Jorge Sierra: As reported elsewhere, Czech guard Tomas Satoransky is indeed headed to FC Barcelona. The deal is for four years, HoopsHype has learned. No NBA outs.

As reported elsewhere, Czech guard Tomas Satoransky is indeed headed to FC Barcelona.

The deal is for four years, HoopsHype has learned. No NBA outs. – 7:54 AM

After six seasons in the NBA, Tomas Satoransky will return to Europe and back to FC Barcelona inking a four-year contract with the Catalonia giant, according to Eurohoops sources. Satoransky, 30, will officially become an NBA free agent at the end of the month but switching sides of the Atlantic was considered probable. He was nearing a deal with Barca, as reported by Eurohoops last week, and was previously linked to back-to-back Turkish Airlines EuroLeague champion Anadolu Efes as well. -via EuroHoops.net / June 26, 2022

FC Barcelona is going to make Tomas Satoransky part of its new project. -via Encestando / June 20, 2022

Aris Barkas: Tomas Satorasnky is closing on a deal with Barcelona. The Czech point guard is leaving the #NBA and returning to Europe. Jan Vesely is also near a deal with the Spanish club. -via Twitter / June 20, 2022