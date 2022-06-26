Services to Be Held for Rose Alfe, Wildwood Businesswoman

A sinkhole formed on Ocean Avenue in Wildwood Tuesday. City police closed the southbound lanes of the roadway between Spencer and Roberts avenues after the sinkhole was discovered. That section of roadway was closed until repairs are made. The post Sinkhole Forms of Ocean Avenue in Wildwood appeared first on...
Cape May City Police say the city's popular promenade will be closed on Thursday. Police say the promenade will be shut down for a finishing pavement process on new asphalt between the area of the Primal Restaurant and Gurney Street, from 3:00am until 4:00pm.
A rally is scheduled to be held at the County Court House in Cape May Court House Thursday to support women's reproductive rights. A group called Cape May County Indivisible plans a peaceful rally Thursday at 3:00pm according to the organization's social media page.
What a pleasure it was meeting my new friend, Max at Katherdral in Hammonton. Kathedral is a one of a kind event center that was once a Catholic church. In fact, Max’s parents were married in the building once upon a time. But in 2016, after the diocese closed the church Max and family bought the building.
Imagine you're surfing the waters off the Jersey Shore when suddenly, you look to your right, and spot a HUGE stingray swimming alongside you!. That's exactly what happened off the coast of Wildwood earlier this month. In stunning images taken by Devon Parker and shared by Wildwood Boardwalk on Facebook
There's no secret here that New Jersey has some of the highest property taxes in the country, but did you know that three South Jersey towns make it into the top 30 highest property taxes IN THE STATE?!. If you're a South Jersey resident, you probably think that North Jersey
A man who was allegedly yelling profanities at town hall while allegedly holding a glass filed with an alcoholic beverage was charged with disorderly conduct at 6:59 p.m. on June 14, Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said. (Courtesy Photo) HAMMONTON—A man who was allegedly yelling profanities at town hall while...
Authorities say a man from Egg Harbor Township was killed in a motorcycle crash this past weekend. According to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, the accident happened just before 3:15 Saturday afternoon, June 25th, on Delilah Road just east of Fire Road. Police say,. A 2008 Honda motorcycle, operated
A motorist was reported trapped in a crash in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 28 on the Atlantic City Expressway westbound near Exit 17 in Hamilton, initial reports said. There were injuries, an unconfirmed report said. CHECK BACK...
Three vehicles were involved in an accident on Stone Harbor Boulevard in Middle Township Tuesday morning as one driver stopped to assist some turtles crossing the road. A vehicle failed to stop for the vehicles stopped in the road to assist turtles. No injuries were reported.
Cape May lifeguards are getting a raise. The Press of Atlantic City reports today that lifeguards are getting an increase in starting pay to $15 an hour. Many beach patrols are short on lifeguards this season due to wage and other inflationary issues.
A 16-year-old girl who lives in the Hammonton section of Winslow Township has been missing since June 22 and police and her family are asking for your help finding her. Police say that Joselin Marin was last seen a little after midnight on June 22. Her mother reported her missing to the police later that day.
We usually have to wait until after July 4 to enjoy two of our favorite Jersey Fresh produce legends, Jersey corn and Jersey tomatoes. No field-grown tomatoes have shown up at any of the farm stands that we know of yet, but the fresh Jersey corn is here!. We were
CLARKSVILLE, Del. – Delaware Republican candidate for Congress, Lee Murphy and Sussex County Register of Wills candidate, Greg Fuller had their political campaign signs vandalized over the weekend in Clarksville, Delaware. The signs, one each for both candidates, were located at the corner of Route 26 and Irons Lane
Opera singer Andrea Bocelli wrapped up his American tour on Saturday with a performance at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Then he went out to eat at a favorite local Italian restaurant. When it came time for the famed Italian tenor and his family to have dinner, he chose one
What is it about these women from Middle Township High School? For the second straight year, the winner of the Miss New Jersey Scholarship Competition is an MTHS graduate. Congratulations to Augostina Mallous, Miss New Jersey 2022, crowned on Saturday night in the Superstar Theater in Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City.
A new Wawa store is opening this week in South Jersey. The store opens on Thursday, June 30 at 600 White Horse Pike in Egg Harbor City. To mark the occasion, Wawa will host a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. with local officials, charity partners, customers and store associates.
Stone Harbor is closing its popular Stone Harbor Point to all pedestrians and vehicles through Friday, July 8th. Officials say the public works crews in the Borough will be making repairs to storm damage in the point. A large portion of the 123rd Street parking lot will be open temporarily from July 2-4th for the holiday weekend.
