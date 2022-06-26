ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Cape May Renames Beach After Late Lifeguard

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCape May officials dedicated the Reading Avenue Beach as the “Inferrera Memorial Beach”...

Cape May Promenade Closed for Paving Thursday, June 30th

Cape May City Police say the city’s popular promenade will be closed on Thursday. Police say the promenade will be shut down for a finishing pavement process on new asphalt between the area of the Primal Restaurant and Gurney Street, from 3:00am until 4:00pm. The post Cape May Promenade...
CAPE MAY, NJ
Sinkhole Forms of Ocean Avenue in Wildwood

A sinkhole formed on Ocean Avenue in Wildwood Tuesday. City police closed the southbound lanes of the roadway between Spencer and Roberts avenues after the sinkhole was discovered. That section of roadway was closed until repairs are made. The post Sinkhole Forms of Ocean Avenue in Wildwood appeared first on...
WILDWOOD, NJ
Report: Cape May Lifeguards Get Salary Adjustment

Cape May lifeguards are getting a raise. The Press of Atlantic City reports today that lifeguards are getting an increase in starting pay to $15 an hour. Many beach patrols are short on lifeguards this season due to wage and other inflationary issues. The post Report: Cape May Lifeguards Get...
CAPE MAY, NJ
City
Cape May, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Government
Mayor’s Message: June 28

I don’t have any specific items to report on today, but I do want to mention a few things about the season that’s upon us. With summer here, we have pretty much put a halt to any city construction projects, as we try to minimize any disturbance or inconvenience to our residents and visitors. The fact is that when the weather is actually best for roadwork and other municipal construction, it’s most disruptive to the economic engine that is our bread and butter – tourism.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
10 Years After Hurricane Sandy: What’s Next for the Jersey Shore?

It happens every spring. Massive mounds of sand rise on the beach in North Wildwood. The mounds loom alongside the boardwalk, gray and menacing, like a rogue wave. But the great mounds are nothing to fear. They are evidence of emergency beach replenishment, an annual ritual in this oceanfront resort. North Wildwood trucks sand from Wildwood City (which has too much) and deposits it on its own beaches (which have too little). In the weeks leading up to Memorial Day, the mounds disappear as the sand is spread and North Wildwood’s beaches are restored.
ENVIRONMENT
Stone Harbor Has Closed the Point Until July 8th

Stone Harbor is closing its popular Stone Harbor Point to all pedestrians and vehicles through Friday, July 8th. Officials say the public works crews in the Borough will be making repairs to storm damage in the point. A large portion of the 123rd Street parking lot will be open temporarily from July 2-4th for the holiday weekend.
STONE HARBOR, NJ
10 Bethany Beach Vacation Rentals On The Water

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There are many reasons why people are attracted to Bethany Beach, Delaware. Most obviously, the beach — long stretches of sandy coastline offer enough space for thousands to spread out and enjoy the sun. Immediately beyond the town of Bethany Beach lie dozens of additional beaches, some of which are perfect for tourists while others are accessible nature preserves. With Rehoboth Beach 13 miles to the north, Fenwick Island 6 miles to the south, and Ocean City, Maryland 9 miles further south of there, Bethany Beach offers great access to a wide stretch of coastline and an even greater wealth of inland waterways.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Services to Be Held for Rose Alfe, Wildwood Businesswoman

Services will be held Tuesday at St. Ann Church in Wildwood for 75 year old Rose Alfe who passed away last week. Alfe is best known for her family’s popular restaurant in Wildwood. She is survived by her husband Anthony and numerous other relatives. The post Services to Be...
WILDWOOD, NJ
Delaware GOP candidates had campaign signs vandalized in Sussex County

CLARKSVILLE, Del. – Delaware Republican candidate for Congress, Lee Murphy and Sussex County Register of Wills candidate, Greg Fuller had their political campaign signs vandalized over the weekend in Clarksville, Delaware. The signs, one each for both candidates, were located at the corner of Route 26 and Irons Lane...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape May Point State Park once served as a military base.

Cape May Point State Park is 244 acres of freshwater meadows, ponds, forests, dunes and beach. Just a short bike ride from historic Cape May, the park is best known for the famous Cape May Lighthouse, a World War II gun battery and fire control tower, world renowned fall bird migration, monarch butterflies and Cape May diamonds. Thousands of visitors annually enjoy beach walking, hiking, birding and fishing.
CAPE MAY, NJ

