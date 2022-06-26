ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Do We Actually Wish the Vikings Lost That Playoff Game In New Orleans?

By Tom Schreier
zonecoverage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s easy to look back now and wonder what if? What if Kyle Rudolph hadn’t, ahem, kinda sorta pushed off and caught that touchdown in overtime? What if the Minnesota Vikings had fired Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer afterwards, replacing them with George Paton and Kevin Stefanski? Spielman and Zimmer could...

zonecoverage.com

