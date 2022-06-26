Report: Manchester City's Samuel Edozie Set To Join Bayer Leverkusen for £10Million

Manchester City are set to make £10million from a player who's only made one first team appearance for the club. Bayer Leverkusen are close to signing Samuel Edozie, the deal will be payed in installments.

Edozie is a left winger, and has made 58 appearances for Manchester City across all age groups, scoring 13 goals and assisting 10.

Samuel Edozie celebrates a goal against RB Leipzig IMAGO/PRO SPORTS IMAGES

Bayer Leverkusen are set to sign Samuel Edozie. The left-winger's only appearance for Manchester City came in the community shield in a 1-0 loss to Leicester. Edozie played 65 minutes that day.

The deal will be worth £10million and was announced by The Secret Scout and Fabrizio Romano yesterday. It is moving closer to completion.

Samuel Edozie will be looking at the success former Manchester City academy player Jadon Sancho had in Germany after leaving England. And also the success of Jude Bellingham. It is a sign of more English players taking risks and venturing abroad to play their football.

The young Englishman will join the Bundesliga club ahead of next season, and will be playing with young players such as Florian Wirtz, and another ex-Manchester City academy player Jeremie Frimpong.

Will Samuel Edozie light up the Bundesliga?

