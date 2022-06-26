ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester City's Samuel Edozie Set To Join Bayer Leverkusen for £10Million

By Dylan Mcbennett
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ji9yf_0gMZXCl300

Manchester City are set to make £10million from a player who's only made one first team appearance for the club. Bayer Leverkusen are close to signing Samuel Edozie, the deal will be payed in installments.

Manchester City are set to make £10million from a player who's only made one first team appearance for the club. Bayer Leverkusen are close to signing Samuel Edozie, the deal will be payed in installments.

Edozie is a left winger, and has made 58 appearances for Manchester City across all age groups, scoring 13 goals and assisting 10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jAslZ_0gMZXCl300
Samuel Edozie celebrates a goal against RB Leipzig

IMAGO/PRO SPORTS IMAGES

Bayer Leverkusen are set to sign Samuel Edozie. The left-winger's only appearance for Manchester City came in the community shield in a 1-0 loss to Leicester. Edozie played 65 minutes that day.

The deal will be worth £10million and was announced by The Secret Scout and Fabrizio Romano yesterday. It is moving closer to completion.

Samuel Edozie will be looking at the success former Manchester City academy player Jadon Sancho had in Germany after leaving England. And also the success of Jude Bellingham. It is a sign of more English players taking risks and venturing abroad to play their football.

The young Englishman will join the Bundesliga club ahead of next season, and will be playing with young players such as Florian Wirtz, and another ex-Manchester City academy player Jeremie Frimpong.

Will Samuel Edozie light up the Bundesliga?

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremie Frimpong
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Florian Wirtz
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Gabriel Jesus
The Independent

Manchester United closing on double Dutch swoop for Frenkie De Jong and Tyrell Malacia

Manchester United have made headway in negotiations with Barcelona over key summer target Frenkie de Jong and are attempting to sign Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia.A summer rebuild is required after a wretched season, but the Old Trafford giants failed to bring in any new faces by the time Erik ten Hag kicked off pre-season training on Monday.Ten Hag coached De Jong at Ajax and it is understood United have made positive progress in talks with Barcelona.There remains issues to iron out if De Jong is to move to the Premier League, but a deal of around £56million plus add-ons...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Newcastle made approach for Manchester United midfielder

According to reports, Newcastle United made contact over a potential transfer move for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay earlier in the summer. The 25-year-old youth academy graduate made his senior debut in May 2017 and has since made 170 appearances for the Red Devils. While the youth academy graduate mainly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Germany
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Yardbarker

Chelsea join Arsenal in the race to sign Manchester City star

Chelsea have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko. Zinchenko has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer, with the Ukrainian struggling to nail down a starting spot in Manchester City’s team. The 25-year-old, who usually operates as a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
328K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy