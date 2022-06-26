ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photographer Treks To Hidden Ice Caves Within the Canadian Rocky Mountains

By Jessica Stewart
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Stanley Aryanto of The Wicked Hunt, photography is much more than “getting the shot.” It's all about adventure. Since we last caught up with Aryanto after taking an incredible photo of Neowise Comet, he has certainly been on quite an adventure; his latest journey took him to the Canadian Rockies...

Phys.org

Paleontologists discover a new type of 'bear dog,' a large predator from the Pyrenees

A fossilized lower jaw has led an international team of paleontologists, headed by Bastien Mennecart from the Natural History Museum Basel, to discover a new species of predator that once lived in Europe. These large predators belong to a group of carnivores colloquially known as "bear dogs." They could weigh around 320 kilograms and appeared 36 million years ago before becoming extinct around 7.5 million years ago.
WILDLIFE
Whiskey Riff

10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Walk Into A National Park

Summer is the perfect time to get outside and explore the great outdoors as the United States is home to some of the most spectacular and scenic places on Earth. The National Park System encompasses 423 individually designated sites that span more than 84 million acres in all 50 states and multiple U.S. territories and hosts more than approximately 318 million visitors each year.
LIFESTYLE
The Weather Channel

Here's What Yellowstone National Park Looked Like Before and After This Week's Floods

Before-and-after satellite images taken by Maxar Technologies show the difference in topography before this week's record-breaking flood and after. The Yellowstone River appears an icy blue in photographs taken in March, just months before the river swelled to more than 2 feet beyond its previous record height. In photos from this week, the river is a muddy brown, and upon close inspection, it's clear where the river's turns have changed slightly and where river banks have eroded due to the recent flooding. Other satellite images show washed out roads near the park.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Laws Broken By Dozens of Tourists as Bison Uses Boardwalk: PHOTOS

Shocking images show bands of Yellowstone National Park tourists mere feet away from a large boardwalk-bound bison. Per park officials, bison have injured more people in Yellowstone National Park than any other animal. And just one week after the first bison goring of 2022 in the park, a group of unfortunate images would surface on Facebook. Shared by Ken Carleton, the photos show dozens of tourists gawking at a boardwalk-bound bison from mere feet away. Once they went live on June 7 (before Yellowstone’s historic flood), the online community immediately began circulating and condemning the images.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

1 dead, multiple people rescued after avalanche in Colorado

A morning picture of Longs Peak and Mount Meeker shot across McIntosh Lake in Longmont Colorado in the middle of the winter. (GerardoBrucker/Getty Images) One man was killed and two other people were injured after winter weather conditions caused a rockfall and avalanche on Mount Meeker at Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado on Sunday, May 29.
LONGMONT, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Go for the Gold: $10,000 Prize Hidden Along a Colorado Trail

When you hear about a hidden treasure, you might think that it's old news about that Forrest Fenn treasure that was found in 2020. This is not that, and it could be yours. Are you ready for a Colorado adventure? Get your trail shoes and your hunting skills, because according to OutThereColorado, you could be the one to find this $10,000 prize that's out there, somewhere.
COLORADO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the “Grand Canyon” No Person Has Ever Set Foot In

Discover the “Grand Canyon” No Person Has Ever Set Foot In. There are still parts of our planet that we have yet to discover. And there is nothing better than exploring the wonders and mysteries of the earth. That is why scientists’ recent findings of Greenland’s Grand Canyon under sheets of ice are causing quite the buzz.
LIFESTYLE
natureworldnews.com

Perfectly Preserved Mummified Baby Mammoth from 30,000 Years Ago Discovered by a Gold Miner

The relatively complete bones of a 30,000-year-old infant woolly mammoth were unearthed in northeastern Canada. A prospector discovered a preserved baby woolly mammoth in Yukon, Canada's Trondk Hwchin Traditional Region. The infant mammoth was discovered encased in tundra in the Yukon's Klondike California Gold Rush. Representatives from the Trondk Hwchin...
SCIENCE
a-z-animals.com

How Old are the Rocky Mountains?

Thanks to the rise of new popular shows and documentaries detailing prehistoric life, more and more people are interested in learning about the history of our planet. While you may be more familiar with certain plants or animals, many people don’t understand just how old certain parts of the earth are. For instance, how old are the Rocky Mountains? If you don’t have an answer to this question, don’t worry: you will by the time you’re finished reading.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Yellowstone flooding – live: Tourists warned National Park closed for months as video shows perilous escape

More than 10,000 people have been evacuated from Yellowstone National Park, as dangerous flood waters have knocked out bridges and roads, as well as causing mud slides.Heavy rains and snow melt caused the Yellowstone River to jump its banks, prompting widespread destruction and toppling riverside properties.All five entrances to the park, which gets hundreds of thousands of visitors a year, have been closed to visitors for the first time in 34 years. Officials say the landscape has ben changed “literally”.All visitors aside from a single group of backpackers have left the park, according to officials. Emergency crews are prepared to potentially rescue the group.The north entrance of the park is expected to be closed all summer as officials seek to repair damaged infrastructure. Read More Video shows large home slipping into river and floating away amid historic Yellowstone floodingYellowstone officials assess damage after historic floodsYellowstone: One group of backpackers remain after record deluge sparks scramble to evacuate 10,000
ENVIRONMENT

