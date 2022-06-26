ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All 53: OL Brady Christensen Profile + Expected Role

By Schuyler Callihan
 3 days ago

Taking a closer look at Panthers offensive lineman Brady Christensen.

OL Brady Christensen

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 300

College: BYU

NFL Stats: N/A

Projected 2022 Stats: N/A

Depth Chart Projection: Starting LG

Where the hell will Brady Christensen actually line up this year? Believe it or not, there is still an outside chance that he earns the left tackle spot according to Rhule but it's more likely that he will anchor down at left guard. He looked real sharp during OTAs and minicamp, proving that he is deserving of a starting spot. There has been some talk about starting Elflein at center and Bozeman at left guard but in my opinion, that's not getting the best five guys on the field.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

"We know he's a starter." That's what Matt Rhule has said seemingly since the middle of last season in regards to Brady Christensen. Just a couple of weeks ago, he mentioned that not only is Christensen becoming one of the best players on the offensive line but on the entire team.

