ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WYCE Jammie Awards show unfurls multi-genre celebration for the ages at Intersection

By Local Spins
localspins.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday’s long-awaited gala paying tribute to Michigan’s music scene boasted more than 20 performances on several stages, along with an outdoor pre-party. The recap in words and photos at Local Spins. SCROLL DOWN FOR PHOTO GALLERIES, VIDEO AND HIGHLIGHTS. It was truly a celebration for the books...

localspins.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
MUSIC
Variety

Drum ‘n’ Bass Drama ‘Purple Beatz’ Boarded by Trinity Creative Partnership, 101 Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Coming of age drama “Purple Beatz” will get worldwide distribution via Trinity Creative Partnership and 101 Films. Described as a “music-driven, romantic drama, set in the underground drum ‘n’ bass music scene of ‘90s London,” “Purple Beatz” is written and directed by Lola Atkins and features a diverse, female-led cast and crew. The feature stars Izzy Jones (“Distant”), Erika Alexander (“Abattoir,” “The Wives in the Attic”), Aron Von Andrian (“Masters Of The Air”) and Steven Michael-O’Hara (“Frenemies”). Violetta D’Agata (“It’s the Blackness”) was director of photography. “Sarah-Jane is a young aspiring jazz...
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

KISS Caught Lip-Syncing At Recent Show In Belgium

The members of the rock band KISS were exposed at the band’s End of the Road World Tour show held in Antwerp, Belgium, for lip-syncing after an incident occurred onstage. The unfortunate incident occurred when Eric Singer, an American hard rock musician and the drummer for KISS since 1991, messed up his part in their 1976 classic “Detroit Rock City,” which led to disarray and a malfunctioning of the backtracks. This led to the exposure of the pre-recorded backup tracks of guitarist Paul Stanley.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockford, MI
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Entertainment
City
Kalamazoo, MI
105.5 The Fan

Here Are 21 Great Hip-Hop Songs With House Music Samples You Should Know

House music being celebrated in new songs from big-time acts like Drake and Beyoncé has turned into a huge conversation as of late, but the fast-paced, drum and hi-hat-riddled genre has always had a home in popular music. To draw a more direct line, it’s always been part of music that was started by Black people. House started in the late 1970s, by black Chicago DJs and producers. The soul of it, not lost at all with its use of futuristic electronic sounds, translates right into hip-hop. As time has evolved, so has the music. While house is dance music at its core, other elements like techno have been sprinkled into it over the years, but ultimately, those are genres that exist on their own. And, while it may feel like hip-hop is on the verge of a house takeover, the reality is, it’s never left.
MUSIC
NME

The Cribs to play their first three albums in full at intimate London shows

The Cribs have announced plans to perform their first three studio albums in full at a trio of shows on the same day in London next month. The Jarmans announced last month that they would be re-releasing their first albums – 2004 debut ‘The Cribs’, 2005 follow-up ‘The New Fellas’ and 2007’s ‘Men’s Needs, Women’s Needs, Whatever’ – on July 29.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralston Bowles
Billboard

Billboard’s Top 50 Festivals of 2022, Ranked

Click here to read the full article. Festivals have transformed the live-music business and become a vital revenue stream for the music industry, reshaping live entertainment into an economic engine for growth and commerce while challenging humanity to live by its own best principles, celebrating both the individual and the power of the masses. Like other great art forms, festivals evolve by building upon the past — beginning with the idealism of the anti-war and counterculture movements of the late 1960s and early 1970s through events like Woodstock and Glastonbury, to the changing cultural landscape of the 1990s, where events like...
FESTIVAL
Ultimate Classic Rock

Aerosmith Has ‘Quite a Bit’ of Archival Material to Release

Joe Perry says Aerosmith has "quite a bit" of archival material dating back to the '70s that they hope to release in various formats over the next few years. The guitarist was invigorated by the release of last year's 1971: The Road Starts Hear, which contains previously unheard rehearsal footage of Aerosmith's earliest material, much of which ended up on their eponymous 1973 debut album. "It sounded so good. I mean, we could have put that out on the first record," Perry tells UCR of those primitive recordings. "We just had two microphones when we recorded that. It shows how conscious we were of the dynamics and how the band sounded as a whole. Listening back to it, any time I hear those songs, it brings me back."
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy