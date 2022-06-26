Declining Birth Rate Creating Future Enrollment Challenge for Idaho Higher Education

It is no secret that Idaho is known for growing potatoes. Lots and lots of potatoes. We own our starchy root vegetable proudly and even celebrate it. Idaho produces more potatoes than any other state. That may not be a surprise but did you know on average in one year is is over a billion dollars in revenue for the state?! That is a lot of potatoes. How much do we really know about these potatoes that have helped make our great state what it is today?

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO