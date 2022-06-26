ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Declining Birth Rate Creating Future Enrollment Challenge for Idaho Higher Education

By Kevin Richert
Big Country News
Big Country News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Colleges have been fighting the enrollment crisis of the day: recruiting students in the COVID-19 era. But other enrollment issues loom on the horizon in Idaho. The issues have to do with demographics: growth and birth rates. And they could hit Idaho’s four-year schools in different ways. A...

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Comments / 6

Joshua Thomas
2d ago

Birth rates have nothing todo with declining enrollment. The cost of and lack of value of a collection education is the cause. limit instructors to under 100,000 per year compensation cut out none applicable classes and mabe college will become worth the cost in time and debt. My sister in law is now making just over 20 an hour and she now had 200,000 in debt. I have a two year technical certification and I make more than she dose with a masters degree. College education is a rip off. It will take her 30 years to pay off that debt.

Reply(2)
4
Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

More than 9,000 Idaho healthcare jobs unfilled

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Business for Education (IBE) held a healthcare summit at Boise State University Tuesday to discuss the current shortage of healthcare workers in Idaho. The panel included executives from St. Luke's, Saint Alphonsus, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Kootenai Health, Boise State University, Northwest...
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

‘Unclear’ language in Idaho’s abortion trigger law causes confusion

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Attorney General’s office expects Idaho's trigger law, banning most abortions, to take effect later this summer. The law, passed by the Idaho Legislature in 2020, makes providing most abortions a felony in the Gem State. With little bill text compared to other legislation, the language of the bill is causing some confusion.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

GUEST OPINION: Idaho stands prepared to protect, preserve life

Respect for the sanctity of life is a defining value of civilized society. Since Roe v. Wade (1973), states throughout the United States have stood by as an increasingly-calloused minority publicly advocates for, and even celebrates, a supposed “right” to destroy innocent and defenseless human lives, even to the point of demanding a supposed-right to destroy life post-delivery. Once the value of life is abandoned, it seems that there is no defining authority sufficient to reign in human behavior over any extended period of time, and the portended effects of this mind-set should be enough to send chills down any thoughtful person’s spine.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
State
California State
State
Idaho State
State
Oregon State
Local
Idaho Government
kmvt

Wasden warns Idahoans of scam targeting homeowners

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and the State Tax Commission are warning people in the Gem State of a scam targeting Idaho homeowners. Those that have been targeted by the scam say they have gotten a flyer in the mail with information about Idaho’s Property Tax Reduction Program.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Idaho Gas Prices Continue to Rise Ahead of Fourth of July Weekend

BOISE - As temperatures and gas prices spike across the Gem State, 48 million Americans, including 285,000 Idahoans, are preparing for an Independence Day getaway. According to AAA, Idaho’s average price for a gallon of regular fuel is $5.22, which is three cents more than a week ago and 50 cents more than a month ago. Meanwhile, the national average has been falling for the past two weeks, and currently sits at $4.88 per gallon, which is nine cents less than a week ago but 22 cents more than a month ago.
IDAHO STATE
boisedev.com

‘Getting dangerous’: ITD knew of Idaho 55 issues before major slide that narrowly missed a driver. Now it’s millions over budget

On a crisp, late fall day last year, less than 200 feet made all the difference on Idaho Highway 55. Just after 2 p.m. on November 18, 2021, a traffic safety vehicle guided a line of cars through the tight construction zone in the canyon alongside the picturesque Payette River. A rumbling sound rocked the air. High above the road, tons of material crashed down from the blasted cliff face and spilled across the highway.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Higher Education#Lewis Clark State College#Idaho State University#State Board Of Education
KIVI-TV

Idaho Fish and Game begin placing wolf cameras around the state

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Over 600 tracking cameras will be placed across Idaho's landscape to help track the states wolf population. Close to 60 will be scattered around southern Idaho, with the rest going up north toward Idaho's panhandle. The cameras will track occupancy and abundance of wolves taking over 11 million photos to get an estimate of the states population.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Get to know Idaho: How Idaho got its name

IDAHO, USA — The story of how Idaho got its name begins way back when the western U.S was full of wide-open space, already occupied by indigenous Americans, who were quickly getting pushed out by pioneers and prospectors. These territories, with names like Nebraska, Washington, and Utah, covered a...
IDAHO STATE
NPR

Idaho's fight against the far right, then and now

There is just a week left in Pride Month, and this year has seen an unprecedented level of threats directed at LGBTQ people. This includes the recent arrest of white nationalists headed to an event in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. NPR's domestic extremism correspondent Odette Yousef was there. But she says the events she witnessed that day are part of a larger story.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho Weekly Gas Price Update

Average gasoline prices in Idaho have risen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.20/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. Prices in Idaho are 48.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.85/g higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.80 per gallon.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
104.3 WOW Country

Move Over Potatoes, Idaho Also Grows an Astonishing Amount of This Veggie

It is no secret that Idaho is known for growing potatoes. Lots and lots of potatoes. We own our starchy root vegetable proudly and even celebrate it. Idaho produces more potatoes than any other state. That may not be a surprise but did you know on average in one year is is over a billion dollars in revenue for the state?! That is a lot of potatoes. How much do we really know about these potatoes that have helped make our great state what it is today?
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Canals support Gem State agriculture, without them it'd be a desert

NEW PLYMOUTH — Hundreds of years ago, southern Idaho looked like a desert ecosystem. Sagebrush, cheatgrass and dry soil exist here naturally, but today it doesn't quite look like that anymore. In New Plymouth, and lots of areas in the Treasure Valley and all over southern Idaho, hundreds of miles of canals help turn the environment into farmland.
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID
Big Country News

Health and P.E. Standards Up for Review Starting Thursday

BOISE - Idaho’s health and physical education content standards will be up for review starting this Thursday during the first of a series of virtual meetings. A committee of eight health and PE teachers and two Idaho university faculty members will review the standards for each grade level, study standards from other states, and review best practices before drafting new proposed standards.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho is the Only State That Can Claim This

Idaho is special for many reasons. We are also great at breaking world records. This however is something special about Idaho on a geographical scale. Idaho is the only state in the United States that boarders 6 other states and another country. We have boarders on Oregon, Washington, Montana, Wyoming, Utah and Nevada and in the tip of that Panhandle, Canada. However...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

New US attorney for Idaho: Civil rights, hate crime enforcement is 'front and center'

Idaho’s new top federal prosecutor says civil rights and hate crime enforcement are top-of-mind for federal prosecutors both in Idaho and nationwide. “It’s always been important,” Josh Hurwit told the Idaho Press in an interview. “But with the rise in hate incidents that we’ve seen really starting in the pandemic, and now continuing with various groups in Idaho and around the country, obviously the tragic shooting in Buffalo put this front and center.”
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

The case against D. C. McEntire, charged in Bonneville County District Court with obtaining money under false pretenses, was dismissed this week in 1922, but not without uproar or rancor. “The case has attracted considerable attention in the court owing to the fact that the defendant sought to discredit attorney George Edgington, who assisted in the prosecution,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “Affidavits were submitted tending to show that Edgington had at one time discussed the idea of accepting a bribe to drop the case. Later, an affidavit committee appointed by Judge Gwinn reported in favor of Edgington. The affidavits were found to be false, and Attorney Edgington was fully exonerated. Edgington made strenuous objections to the case against McEntire being dropped, but County Attorney Hawley held that the evidence was not sufficient to convict and McEntire was released.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy