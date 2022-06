PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Should smoking be allowed on beaches throughout Bay County?. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law on Friday which could change things. The Florida Clean Air Act is an update to an existing law which targets vaping and tobacco smoking in public spaces. Under this new law, local governments are now allowed to restrict smoking at public beaches and public parks which they own.

