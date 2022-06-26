Rainy Week in Store

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will be stuck in a rut for the next several days with clouds, sun, humidity and a daily round of scattered showers and storms. A little more than half of us are expected to get rain each day through the workweek and maybe the beginning of the holiday weekend. We’ll have more clouds than sun Wednesday. A stray shower is possible this morning before several scattered showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon and evening. Coverage is expected to be around 60% thanks to a slow moving front trying to lift northward. If you get the rain, you may stay in the upper 80s today. Otherwise, highs of 90 to 92 are possible. You’ll want to keep the umbrella handy Thursday, Friday and even Saturday with highs generally in the mid to upper 80s. The main timeframe for showers and storms will be between 1 and 11 PM ET. As we head toward Independence Day, showers and storms should become fewer and farther between. However, pop up storms are still possible in spots. Rain coverage looks closer to 30-40% next week with highs returning to the low 90s.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO