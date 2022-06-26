ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Rainy Week in Store

By Allie Ann McCord
WTVM
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Great conditions are in place for the final day of your weekend. The skies will remain partly cloudy throughout the...

www.wtvm.com

WTVM

Scattered showers and storms dot the landscape each day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will be stuck in a rut for the next several days with clouds, sun, humidity and a daily round of scattered showers and storms. A little more than half of us are expected to get rain each day through the workweek and maybe the beginning of the holiday weekend. We'll have more clouds than sun Wednesday. A stray shower is possible this morning before several scattered showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon and evening. Coverage is expected to be around 60% thanks to a slow moving front trying to lift northward. If you get the rain, you may stay in the upper 80s today. Otherwise, highs of 90 to 92 are possible. You'll want to keep the umbrella handy Thursday, Friday and even Saturday with highs generally in the mid to upper 80s. The main timeframe for showers and storms will be between 1 and 11 PM ET. As we head toward Independence Day, showers and storms should become fewer and farther between. However, pop up storms are still possible in spots. Rain coverage looks closer to 30-40% next week with highs returning to the low 90s.
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Showers ending this evening, drier on Sunday

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-For some, the much needed rain kept temperatures down into the 80s which was welcomed considering the heat and humidity we've been dealing with. As the sunsets showers will begin to diminish and we will dry out and clear out overnight. This will lead us to a beautiful Sunday morning and a pretty nice afternoon.
COLUMBUS, GA
City
Columbus, GA
WTVM

City of Columbus closures, service info for 4th of July

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several services will be impacted by the 4th of July holiday. With the exception of emergency services, the following department services will be altered or suspended:. DIVISIONINDEPENDENCE DAY OBSERVATION. Water / Recycle. No pickup. July 4 routes will be collected on July 6. All other services...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

JULY FOURTH: Local events to celebrate the holiday weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The 2022 fourth of July weekends starts on Friday, July 1, and ends on Monday, July 4. Here are a few local ways to celebrate the holiday. July 4th Independence Day Concert and Celebration (Phenix City, AL) Phenix City AmphitheaterMonday, July 4, at 5 p.m."You don't want to miss this awesome […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Car accident causing blocked lanes on Veterans Pkwy in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a car accident in front of Georgia Power on 11th Street and Veterans Parkway. Due to this accident, northbound lanes on Veterans Pkwy are now blocked. As of now, no injuries have been reported. Stay with News Leader...
COLUMBUS, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Macon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 19:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Macon The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Macon County in southeastern Alabama * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 717 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Davisville, or 8 miles north of Union Springs, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tuskegee, Davisville, Liverpool and Fort Davis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MACON COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Harris County, American win softball titles at District 8 tournament

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to Harris County Little League and American Little League!. Harris County won the 8-10 softball title at the District 8 Tournament on Monday with a 14-3 win over Pioneer, while American won the 9-11 softball title, 13-2, over Sally. You can see highlights from both...
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WTVM

How Georgia parents can prevent hot car deaths

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As a Columbus family comes to grips with the tragic loss of their three-year-old boy, News Leader 9 is digging deeper into this nationwide problem of kids dying in hot cars. While some are still trying to understand how anyone could forget their child and leave...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Team USA returning to Columbus on July 4th

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – For the first time since 2019, Team USA Softball is returning to Columbus' South Commons Softball Complex. Team USA will host a trio of exhibition games on July 4th, featuring Australia and Japan. The event is just the beginning of what will be a busy year for South Commons, as Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, GA
thecolumbusceo.com

Pace Halter on Riverfront Place in Downtown Columbus

Pace Halter is President and COO of WC Bradley Real Estate. He provides an update of the Riverfront Place development and parking structure. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
WRBL News 3

A.J. McClung YMCA to unveil tribute of Columbus trailblazers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)—The A.J. McClung YMCA on the Dragonfly Trails is set to unveil its latest tribute to Columbus trailblazers Wednesday, June 29 at 9 a.m. The artist behind the the four image mural is Philadelphia native Ernel Martinez. Just two weeks ago before coming to the Fountain City, he painted a tribute to the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Coroner: New details in death of Columbus toddler

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County coroner has given an update on the story of a Columbus toddler found dead in a restaurant parking lot Sunday night. On Sunday night, June 26, the 3-year-old was found dead inside an SUV in the parking lot Wendy's on Wynnton Road.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Child left in car, death investigation underway

UPDATE 6/27/2022 7:30 A.M. — Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says the child has been identified as 3-year-old Kendrick Ingram, Jr. Ingram was pronounced dead at the scene around 9 p.m. Sunday night. His body will be sent for an autopsy. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says a 2-year-old is dead […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Suspects sought in Columbus neighborhood vehicle break-ins

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities are searching for suspects in connection to vehicle break-ins in a Columbus neighborhood. Columbus police said early Tuesday morning they responded to a call regarding a vehicle break-in in the Garrett Pines subdivision. Police reported finding an abandoned stolen vehicle along with five stolen guns.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Mayor Henderson discusses COVID number at Columbus City Council meeting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - COVID numbers are back on the rise in Columbus, with more people being hospitalized in the Fountain City. Mayor Skip Henderson updated the numbers during the Columbus City Council meeting. The mayor told council members that while the numbers have increased, they are nowhere near where...
COLUMBUS, GA

