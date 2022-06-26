ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre, AL

“So-Cool” to Present Special Patriotic Program Monday, June 27th

weisradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “So-Cool Summer Camp” will be having a special Patriotic Program on Monday in the Centre Elementary School Gym (That’s June 27th) That program...

weisradio.com

weisradio.com

2022 Area Fireworks Show Calendar

Fort Payne’s annual Independence Day fireworks show will be June 30th at 8:45 PM. There will be no event this year due to renovations at the Sports Complex. Fireworks will be visible from the same locations as previous years’ festivities. For more information, visit the event page. Saturday,...
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
weisradio.com

Centre City Council Meeting / June 28 2022

Dr. Kathy Murphy from Gadsden State Community College spoke at the Tuesday evening Centre City Council Regular Meeting. She asked the council what courses they should offer for the students of Centre and Cherokee Counties. “We have a laser focus on growing our campus here along with all of our other campuses, we want to increase our enrollment.” Murphy said. “We are starting our cross country team in the fall, we are going to start baseball and softball in the spring of 2023. In our arena at our Cherokee Campus, we are going to reline the court and bring our basketball teams, both girls and guys, to play some games here in the community.” Murphy stated that they were “all in” here in Cherokee County and thanked the council for allowing them to be at the meeting.
CENTRE, AL
wrganews.com

Ribbon-Cutting Event to be held for Redmond Trail

The following is a press release from Floyd County Government:. “Please join us along with TRED of Rome/Floyd County and the City of Rome, GA – Government as we celebrate the grand opening of the Redmond Trail with a ribbon-cutting ceremony!. The ceremony of this exciting new addition to...
ROME, GA
FOX54 News

North Alabama Food Bank teams with Tyson for June mobile pantry

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — The Food Bank of North Alabama hosted a mobile food pantry in Albertville, the first of three they will do over the course of the summer. Today’s giveaway was made possible by a grant from Tyson Foods, the multinational meat processor. Food Bank COO Joshua Matthews said the funds allow them to increase the frequency of mobile pantries.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

A New City Hall Could be Coming to Centre

In the Tuesday Planning Meeting of the Centre City Council, Mayor Mark Mansfield brought up the topic of building a new city hall. “Today I am proposing that we move forward with a feasibility study regarding building a new city hall on the old middle school property.” Mansfield stated. “The community center has been a great temporary option for us, but it was not designed to be a city hall, it was designed to be a community center and rental facility.”
CENTRE, AL
Calhoun Journal

2nd Annual “Freedom Fest Car Show” Coming to Oxford

Oxford, AL – The 2nd Annual “Freedom Fest Car Show” takes place on Saturday, July 2nd at 8:00 am to 1:00 pm. There will be door prizes, 50/50 drawing, and admission is free. This event is located at the Oxford Civic Center: 401 McCillars Ln, Oxford, AL 36203. For more information contact Kip Chappell at 256-343-8017.
OXFORD, AL
Reason.com

On the Pride Parade Route With the Libertarian Hoping To Challenge Marjorie Taylor Greene

"I'm at city hall," Angela Pence says via text message. "By a guy with a 'Don't Tread on Me' flag." Even amid the vibrant scene along Main Street in Rome, Georgia, on Saturday morning, the modified Gadsden flag—a rainbow-colored one, but with the familiar coiled rattlesnake and slogan—stands out. Before crossing the street to meet Pence, however, I have to make way for a drag queen riding in the bed of a bright red pickup truck and fist-pumping along to a blaring Lady Gaga song. It's a message of defiance as subtle as the rainbow-colored Gadsden flag—particularly here, at the first-ever Pride parade in Rome, a city of about 37,000 nestled in the state's deeply conservative northwest corner.
ROME, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Commission Meeting / Monday, June 27th

The pledge of allegiance was in honor of Cherokee County EMA at tonight’s County Commission meeting. The EMA have 2 employees and 8 volunteers on staff and can be called upon at anytime to assist other counties. Their personnel are on call 7 days a week, 365 days a year and Vice Chairman Carlton Teague commended EMA Director, Shawn Rogers, as well as EMA/Homeland Security Officer, Alex Abernathy for all that they do.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Commission Responds to Accusations of Improper Actions by County Animal Control

Calhoun County, AL – On Wednesday, June 22, 2022 each Calhoun County Commissioner, the county attorney, and the county administrator , the Alabama Veterinarian Board, and the President of the Alabama Animal Control Association received a certified letter from Tina Absher with A Rottweiler Empire Rescue, Inc, a 501c3 nonprofit organization containing allegations of concerning behavior as it relates to the County Animal Control Director. Per Mark Tyner, County Administrator, upon receipt of the letter the county asked the Animal Control Director to come speak with the county attorney and administrator &nbsp;regarding this matter. This was late Wednesday afternoon, so it was a very brief meeting. The county received the director’s resignation on Thursday morning before a full investigation of the allegations could occur. The other employee in question was on vacation until Monday, June 27th, 2022. Upon her return on Monday, she was called down to speak about this matter and after she spoke with person(s) of her choosing, she also submitted her resignation. Per Mr Tyner, “Currently at the facility, we have one employee, who serves as our Animal Control Officer, and has been with us for four (4) months. To our knowledge he had no involvement, or any knowledge of anything regarding these allegations. Other county official and personnel are assisting as we make this transition.”
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
ourbigescape.com

8 Free Desoto State Park Boondocking Locations In Alabama

There are some great Desoto State Park Boondocking locations to stay in free as well as permit and paid options outside the park and some pricier options in the park. As you know we here at OBE always strive to find the best boondocking locations throughout the United States that offer you free camping while visiting the best National and State parks in the United States.
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, June 28th

Terrance Jones, age 33 of Gadsden – Failure to Appear;. Michael Clackum, age 38 of Cedar Bluff – Grand Jury Indictment/Theft of Property 2nd Degree (two counts) and Theft/Misc. (two counts);. and. Jason Ledbetter, age 46 of Centre – Bond Revocation/Alias Writ of Arrest. Arrests are based...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Car in Ditch Monday Morning on Alabama Highway 278

Several emergency response agencies were dispatched to a report of a car in a ditch – just prior to 6:00am Monday on Alabama Highway 278 near County Road 111, east of Piedmont. Early reports indicate one possible injury with Piedmont Rescue, EMS units – and the Spring Garden Fire...
PIEDMONT, AL
weisradio.com

Single-Vehicle Accident Tuesday Morning on Highway 68

There was a report of a single-vehicle wreck in Cherokee County just prior to 8:00am Tuesday. The initial report stated that the vehicle traveled down an embankment on Highway 68 east near County Road 140 toward the Alabama/Georgia line. Gaylesville Fire & Rescue, along with Gaylesville Fire Department units responded...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL

