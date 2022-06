COCOA, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a home on Monday afternoon. Another man has been detained for questioning. According to a news release, BCSO said deputies responded to a home on S. Ridgewood Road in Cocoa, Florida, around 11 a.m. after someone called 911 to report that a man had told him that he had killed someone. Cocoa is about 46 miles southeast of Orlando.

COCOA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO