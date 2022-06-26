ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Towers solos 40km through wind and rain for shock road race title at British National Road Championships

By Patrick Fletcher
Cycling News
Cycling News
 3 days ago
Image 1 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KSMRq_0gMZTXcY00

Alice Towers (Le Col-Wahoo) wins the British Road Race Championships, Pfeiffer Georgi (DSM) second and Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma) third (Image credit: SWPix)
Image 2 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EDq1A_0gMZTXcY00

Alice Towers (Le Col-Wahoo) celebrates winning the British Road Race Championships (Image credit: SWPix)
Image 3 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N5r9i_0gMZTXcY00

Alice Towers (Le Col-Wahoo) solo at the British Road Race Championships (Image credit: SWPix)
Image 4 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YYSY5_0gMZTXcY00

The field (Image credit: SWPix)
Image 5 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fu8ad_0gMZTXcY00

Alice Towers (Le Col-Wahoo) (Image credit: SWPix)
Image 6 of 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eb7p9_0gMZTXcY00

Alice Towers celebrates winning with her Le Col-Wahoo teammates (Image credit: SWPix)

Alice Towers (Le Col-Wahoo) held off the elements and a host of more experienced rivals to claim a stunning victory in the elite women's road race at the British championships.

The 19-year-old was short on experience but high on strength and courage, going clear from all of 40km out and soloing through the driving rain.

Towers finished more than a minute clear of the rest, with Pfeiffer Georgi (DSM) winning the dash for second place ahead of Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma).

The Scotland route totalled 128km with two laps of a 23km loop followed by six laps of the 13.5km finishing circuit. There were no major climbs but the roads were typically rolling and grippy.

The conditions were typically British, too, with strong winds and strong rain. There was just one breakaway rider but things came back together with 60km to go.

Henderson then created the first real selection, but Le Col-Wahoo had significant numbers and sent Towers on the attack with three laps to go. It turned out to be the winning move, as the chase group drifted back to the peloton and the gap went up above two minutes.

The spirit of the chase ebbed and flowed but Towers never faltered and finished off a remarkable first elite title. She also claimed the U23 title in the process, with Georgi also taking silver there, while Elynor Backstedt took bronze.

"I can't really believe it happened," Towers said. "It's actually the first time I've ever won a road race, so to win the national championships is really special.

"It was very spontaneous," she said of her attack. "It probably was the best thing to do at the time with the conditions, being out front was better than being in the bunch. The time get going out and kilometres kept coming down. All I could do was keep plugging away."

Results powered by FirstCycling

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pfeiffer Georgi
Person
Anna Henderson
Fstoppers

Chasing and Photographing Storms in New Mexico

There are few natural phenomena that are more exciting to witness and photography than storms. However, chasing them can be dangerous, and capturing them can be difficult. In this video, go behind the scenes with Brent Hall as he photographs storms in New Mexico. I have a long-standing fascination with...
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Independent

UK weather: Flood alerts issued as three-day ‘Atlantic cyclone’ expected in Scotland

After a rainy Monday, Britons will need to brace for more wet and windy weather for the rest of the week, with Scotland preparing for the arrival of an “Atlantic cyclone”.The Met Office has warned that a massive Atlantic cyclone, stretching from Scandanavia to Spain, will affect large parts of Scotland over three days.This could bring about high winds, as well as some thunder and lightning.The forecaster has also predicted high totals of rainfall in southwest Scotland over the next 24 hours.This graphic illustrates the forecast rainfall amounts in the 24 hours between 6pm on Monday and 6pm on Tuesday....
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Novak Djokovic brushes aside Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis in straight sets to reach Wimbledon third round - as the top-seed Serb aims for his fourth successive title at SW19

Novak Djokovic has moved into Wimbledon's third round after a straight-sets win against Thanasi Kokkinakis on Wednesday afternoon. The Serbian top seed beat the Australian 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 on centre court in an unflustered, confident showing. Djokovic, 35, is aiming to win his fourth straight title at the prestigious tournament...
TENNIS
Cycling News

Cycling News

1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing news, race results, tech, live race coverage, interviews and more, Cyclingnews is the first port of call for any passionate cycling fan.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy