LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening! A cold front is starting to make it’s way into Texoma. Wind gusts could be anywhere between 30 to 50 mph this evening and overnight into Sunday. Temperatures will still be hot in the upper 90s as the sun sets and lows will be in the low to mid 70s overnight. There is a chance for showers and storms for northwest counties along I-40 overnight. Temperatures won’t cool down immediately but tomorrow highs are in the upper 80s and low 90s for Texoma and temperatures will start to lower.

LAWTON, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO