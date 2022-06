Wayne Nyboer, age 90, of Holland died Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Wayne was an elementary school principal with the West Ottawa Schools for many years. He was always involved in church activities at both Rose Park Reformed and Central Park Reformed Churches. He enjoyed antiques, had a passion for studying history, and spent many years giving presentations and dressing up as George Washington for area school children. Wayne served in the US Air Force during the Korean War.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO