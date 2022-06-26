ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Joe Cunningham to discuss Roe reversal at press conference

By Lindsay Miller
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joe Cunningham will hold a press conference on Monday...

The Post and Courier

McMaster prefers no abortions in SC as protesters converge on Statehouse

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster said June 28 that he "looks forward to the day we don't have abortions" but indicated he'd sign whatever the Legislature sends him. He indicated that he is willing to sign legislation that includes exceptions to an outright ban. "I look forward to the...
Columbia, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

“T” is for Tillman, James Hammond (1869-1911)

“T” is for Tillman, James Hammond (1869-1911). Lieutenant governor. Born in Clarks Hill (now McCormick County), Tillman was educated at Georgetown University. Although admitted to the bar, he opted for a career in journalism instead. Writing for the Winnsboro News and Herald under the name “Fair Play,” he countered the attacks of the State newspaper—one of the harshest critics of his uncle, U.S. Senator Benjamin “Pitchfork” Tillman. Appealing to racial prejudices and capitalizing on his family name, he was elected lieutenant governor in 1900. Running for governor in 1902, the State attacked him unmercifully and he was defeated. Blaming his defeat on the newspaper’s editor, N.G. Gonzales, Tillman shot the unarmed editor in downtown Columbia. Public reaction to his acquittal on the grounds of “self-defense” was negative, and James Hammond Tillman retired from public life in disgrace.
News19 WLTX

State Grand Jury brings more indictments against Alex Murdaugh, Curtis Edward Smith

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Grand Jury has issued new indictments against Richard Alexander "Alex" Murdaugh and Curtis Edward Smith. The two men have been indicted on two counts of conspiracy, including a narcotics count related to Oxycodone. Additionally, Smith has been indicted on four counts of Money Laundering, three counts of Forgery, Trafficking Methamphetamine 10-28 grams, one count of Unlawful Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.
The Post and Courier

'Lock It Up' campaign latest in city, county gun safety initiatives

COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia will hand out free gun safe locks in the latest of a series of efforts to promote gun safety. Council member Aditi Bussells announced the "Lock It Up" campaign at the June 21 City Council meeting. In addition to gun locks, the city will give people "gun cheat sheets" to track the make and model of their firearms, making it easier for authorities to retrieve a gun if it's stolen.
The Post and Courier

General Notices - SAC-2017-00756 through SAC-2017-00770

SAC-2017-00756 through SAC-2017-00770 The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has applied to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for a State Certification, including a review for consistency with R.19-450, Permits for Construction in Navigable Waters, for a variety of work from boat docks and fishing piers to water control structure maintenance to fisheries habitat to manage the state's natural resources and provide public outdoor recreation opportunities statewide. Comments will be received by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control at 2600 Bull St, Columbia, SC 29201, Attn: Rusty Wenerick, Project Manager, Division of Water Quality until July 27, 2022. AD# 2009451.
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Lower Richland Alumni Presents: A Black and Gold Gala

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lower Richland High School has been a major part of the Hopkins and Lower Richland community. The Alumni association will be hosting a Black and Gold Gala to raise money to continue to provide scholarships, and resources to students and families in the area as well as grants for the teachers.
Soda City Biz WIRE

Asheville, NC native and Columbia, SC hotelier Andy Briggs acquires new property

LEXINGTON, S.C. - A14 Capital Hotels is excited to announce the acquisition of the Fairfield Inn & Suites Anderson/Clemson in South Carolina. The Fairfield by Marriott hotel offers guests varying amenities in a comfortable location centered between Lake Hartwell, Greenville and Clemson University. "This Fairfield will provide the highest level...
WJBF

Four SC residents plead guilty to conspiracy after obtaining nearly $5 million in fraudulent PPP loans

CHARLESTON, South Carolina (WJBF) – Four South Carolina residents are now behind bars after pleading guilty to obtaining nearly $5 million in fraudulent PPP loans. According to authorities, Lori Hammond, 53 of Summerville, Catherine Needham, 36, of Manning, Jontrell Wright, 35, of Holly Hill, and Christopher Conrad, 39, of Holly Hill, plead guilty to conspiracy to […]
News19 WLTX

Mobile mammograms available in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Mobile mammograms are being offered to patients throughout Orangeburg County. Health officials at the Regional Medical Center's Breast Cancer Health Center say these exams are essential for early breast cancer detection and early treatment. “A lot of times in these rural communities we have patients...
WIS-TV

Arrested former DJJ contract staffer worked at state-hired security firm before gun charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County man hired to help secure a juvenile justice facility now faces a criminal charge for bringing a gun to it. S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice spokesperson Joe Cashion confirmed to WIS, Joseph Emanuel Bratton worked at Allied Universal Security Systems prior to his June 21 arrest for bringing a loaded gun to the DJJ Midlands Evaluation Center.
wach.com

Benedict College Police responds to Dr. Umar Johnson's weapons removal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Officers confiscated and unloaded firearms that were in plain sight in one of Dr. Umar Johnson's security detail vehicles while they were at Benedict College. Officers also reported there was a smell of drugs coming from one of the vehicles. The Benedict College Police Department...
WIS-TV

LIST: Where to see fireworks during July 4th weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wondering where to find fireworks or other celebrations for this 4th of July? Here are some of the fireworks displays from across the Midlands. Organizers of Blythewood’s annual ‘Rockin’ Red White and Blue’ celebration said the town will host the event at Doko Meadows Park from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. on July 2, 2022.
live5news.com

New Miss South Carolina, Miss Teen South Carolina, crowned

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Miss Hartsville took home top honors at the Miss South Carolina 2022 pageant Saturday night in Columbia. Jill Dudley was crowned Miss South Carolina at the Township Auditorium. Dudley, 22, from Socastee, attends the University of South Carolina. She performed the song “Never Enough” and was also a preliminary talent winner.

