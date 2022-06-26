Demonstrations continue in Washington, D.C. after Supreme Court overturns Roe V. Wade

DC Superior Court Judge Marisa Demeo schedules a preliminary hearing for co-defendants in a homicide case that occurred earlier this year. Maurice Williams, 19, and Seaun McDowney, 18, are accused of the shooting death of 20-year-old Marquette White. On Jan. 21, Metropolitan Police Department officers received a call for a shooting on the 3800 block of Commodore Joshua Barney Dr, NE. Upon arrival, officers located White suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital the same night.
Comments / 0