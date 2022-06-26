Demonstrations continue in Washington, D.C. after Supreme Court overturns Roe V. Wade

(Updated at 4:40 p.m.) The ballot for the general election has been set, with three races to be decided by local voters. Multiple candidates for Arlington County Board, School Board and the 8th Congressional District have qualified for the ballot. The first day of in-person early voting is Friday, Sept. 23 and the last day to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 17, according to Arlington’s election office.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO