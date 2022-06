The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal two vehicle accident near Gaysport. It happened just before 8:00 am Friday near the 8200 block of Old River Road. Lt. Russell Pasqualetti with the Zanesville Post said 62-year-old Charles Wheeler of Blue Rock was driving his pick-up truck northbound on Old River Road when it collided head-on with an ambulance with the Malta and McConnelsville Fire Department that was headed south.

