Wales boss Wayne Pivac says that mental strength will be vital during a three-Test series against world champions South Africa.Just over three months after losing at home to Italy, Wales face the Springboks at altitude in Pretoria next Saturday.Games in Bloemfontein and Cape Town follow, with Wales returning to a country where they have never toppled their hosts on home soil.Ten previous Tests in South Africa all went the Springboks’ way – by an average scoreline of 41-14 – while Wales have only won four of the last 12 games against all opponents.“Nobody likes finishing on a sour note with...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO