Alabama TikTok star grieving after son killed on eve of his 19th birthday

ON June 28, 2022, Travis Barker was seen outside of the Cedar-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. According to TMZ, the Blink-182 drummer was admitted to the ER on Tuesday afternoon after suffering "medical issues." Barker's wife, Kourtney Kardashian was seen tailing behind the gurney which he entered the...
MERI and Kody Brown's child Leon has come out as trans. The Sister Wives star, who was formerly known as Mariah, revealed that their name is Leo or Leon and their pronouns are they/them. Leon, 26, proudly came out as "incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic," in an inspirational Instagram post...
5:14 PM PT -- Travis' medical emergency is starting to sound more serious ... because his daughter is asking for prayers. Alabama Barker took to social media after her dad was hospitalized and asked folks to send prayers to Travis. Unfortunately, the "in sickness" part of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis...
A Virginia man died in an apparent suicide after his toddler was found dead in a hot car Tuesday, police said. Police discovered an 18-month-old boy and his father dead at a home in Chesterfield County after they received calls about a possibly suicidal man, Lt. Col. Chris Hensley said.
He’s never been accused of being the quiet type! Machine Gun Kelly, 32, made quite the scene while performing at a packed NYC party on Tuesday night, June 29. The Mainstream Sellout singer ended up bleeding after smashing a champagne glass on his forehead during the appearance. Things appeared...
Comments / 0