ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Jim Trotter projects Denver Broncos to make greatest improvement in 2022

By Zach Segars
milehighsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2020, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a transformational leap when they upgraded from their parade of misfits at quarterback — most recently fronted by a gunslinger with questionable decision-making and turnover flaws — to a surefire Hall of Famer. In 2022, the Denver Broncos will be...

milehighsports.com

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Swimsuit Photos

Dallas Cowboys football players aren't the only aspect of the franchise with a devout following. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, the most-known cheerleading group in the world, has a big fan base, as well. With more than 500,000 followers on Instagram, the Cowboys cheerleaders have a lot of fans. This year,...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Legend Troy Aikman

Legendary NFL quarterback turned broadcaster Troy Aikman made a pretty massive career decision this offseason. Aikman, who had been with Fox Sports for roughly two decades, decided to leave the network for a role at ESPN on "Monday Night Football" with Joe Buck. The Pro Football Hall of Famer will...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NFL Legend Michael Irvin

Few NFL players, if any, are more entertaining to watch - both on and off the field - than Michael Irvin. The Dallas Cowboys legend was a Hall of Fame wide receiver during his playing days, winning three Super Bowls with Jerry Jones' franchise. Off the field, Irvin has become...
NFL
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Denver, CO
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Colorado Football
Tampa, FL
Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
The Spun

Peyton Manning Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson Very Clear

Peyton Manning has maintained a strong interest in the Denver Broncos since his retirement in 2015. With Russell Wilson joining his former team, he had some thoughts on what that means. Speaking to the media recently, Manning said that Denver marks "a new chapter" for the now-former Seattle Seahawks quarterback....
NFL
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

The retirement scoreboard for Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski now reads:. Gronkowski officially retired from the National Football League for a second time this week. Brady, of course, retired earlier this year, but opted to play another season. Gronkowski joked that Brady doesn't like to lose... It's tough to see...
NFL
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reacts To Death Of Legendary Broncos QB

Marlin Briscoe, the first Black quarterback to start a modern professional football game, died Monday at the age of 76. His daughter, Angela Marriott, confirmed to the Associated Press that Briscoe died of a California hospital after facing circulation issues in his legs. Briscoe began his career with the Denver...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
MarketRealist

Tony Siragusa: Goose's Net Worth, Wife, and Family

On June 22, former NFL star Tony Siragusa ("Goose") passed away. Here’s what we know about his net worth, wife, and family. Net worth: $6 million (estimated) Former NFL star Tony Siragusa ("Goose") has died at the young age of 55. After leaving professional football, he worked as an analyst for FOX Sports and took up several other on-screen roles.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Makes His Opinion On Rob Gronkowski Very Clear

Rob Gronkowksi shocked the NFL world earlier this off-season when he announced his retirement. "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field," he said in a statement.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl Com
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Agent Responds To Rumor: NFL World Reacts

Colin Kaepernick's agent has responded to the rumors about his client's workout with the Las Vegas Raiders. According to Warren Sapp, Kaepernick's workout with the Raiders was a "disaster." Sapp shared what he'd heard in an interview with VLAD TV. “I heard it was a disaster. I heard one of...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Broncos React To Death Of Legendary Franchise Quarterback

Marlin Briscoe, the first Black starting quarterback in modern American football, died Monday at the age of 76. Drafted by the AFL's Denver Broncos as a cornerback, Briscoe threw for 1,589 yards and a 14 touchdowns in 1968's rookie season. The team said they were "heartbroken" to learn of Briscoe's death in a statement posted on Twitter.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
The Spun

Look: College Football World Reacts To Jalen Hurts Photo

Jalen Hurts played for two different elite college football programs in Alabama and Oklahoma. Naturally, there might be some debating between those two schools when it comes to who Hurts identifies with more. At this point, though, it's clear that Hurts has love for both Alabama and Oklahoma. Alabama got...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy