LMPD: Okolona man injured in drive-by shooting outside residence

 3 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in a drive-by shooting outside an Okolona residence. A department spokesperson said officers with LMPD's Seventh Division received a report of a man being privately transported to the hospital with a gunshot...

