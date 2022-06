I had the honor of taking Toronto Maple Leafs legend Darryl Sittler (D.S) on a trip down memory lane. The Hockey Hall-of-Famer was extremely kind, and very generous with his time and you could tell by how much his eyes lit up discussing the Maple Leafs, as his passion and love for the blue and white is embedded in his core. We touched on a number of different topics including his draft year, the 10-point game versus his experience at the Canada Cup, Auston Matthews and the current Maple Leafs roster and Got Skill, a unique skill-based game that challenges a player’s hand-eye coordination and timing. Certainly one of the greatest moments of my career, I hope you enjoy our chat:

