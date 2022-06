NEW YORK — A New York City family is pleading for help to find their dog after surveillance video shows a man on a scooter taking the puppy away in broad daylight. Surveillance video obtained by WABC shows a man on a scooter approach and brazenly take the dog from 75-year-old Carlos Gil, who was standing outside with two dogs. Gil had been standing outside with the puppy, a 10-month-old mixed-breed dog named Off-White, along with a second dog, when the man on the scooter rode up.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO