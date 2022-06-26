ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida lawmakers react to Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision

By Allison Stegman
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JHmUs_0gMZOyrk00

Supreme Court Justices overturned Roe v. Wade when it issued its decision Friday morning.

Florida's current law bans abortions after 24 weeks, but a new law will lower than 15 weeks starting July 1.

State lawmakers Toby Overdorf and Tina Polsky react to the decision and speak to what the future might hold for the laws in Florida.

Reactions on Supreme Court decision from Sen. Polsky and Rep. Overdorf

Congressmembers Brian Mast and Lois Frankel react to the Supreme Court decision.

Plus, WPTV NewsChannel 5 political analyst Brian Crowley offers his take on the future of abortion in Florida and across the country.

Reactions on Supreme Court decision from South Florida lawmakers

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley offers his closing thoughts.

Closing comments with Brian Crowley

Comments / 12

Victora Rells
2d ago

actually prefer women's thoughts. not men. fight back women

Reply(1)
9
Related
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
People

Governor Who Signed Abortion Ban with No Exceptions for Rape or Incest Says 'It's Not the Debate Today'

The governor of Arkansas says he'd "prefer a different outcome" to a teen not being able to get an abortion in his state if impregnated by a family member as a result of rape. During a conversation with Meet the Press' Chuck Todd that aired Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on 2019's Act 180, which was triggered as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Delivers Blistering Warning to Clarence Thomas on ‘The View’: “Better Hope They Don’t Come for You”

The View host Whoopi Goldberg didn’t hold back during a fiery speech on today’s episode of the show, sending a stark warning towards Justice Clarence Thomas. The Supreme Court justice was one of five who helped overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday (June 24), and in the wake of the decision seems poised to reconsider other previously protected rights like contraception, same sex marriage and same sex relationships.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Mast
Person
Lois Frankel
Person
Brian Crowley
Person
Tina Polsky
Person
Toby Overdorf
CBS News

World reacts to U.S. overturning Roe v. Wade

People around the globe are reacting to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Some government leaders rebuked the decision, fearing the landmark decision could influence abortion laws in their countries as well. Ian Lee has more.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
WWD

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Fashion Industry Reacts

Click here to read the full article. The fashion and beauty worlds, and much of corporate America, immediately spoke out Friday against the Supreme Court’s 6-to-3 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion after almost 50 years. Companies and executives in recent years have been thrust into the political arena to comment on everything from gun violence to the #MeToo movement, and on Friday did the same with the Supreme Court’s ruling, a decision that will lead to near total bans on the procedure in about half of U.S. states.More from WWDCelebrities in Pink at...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#State Supreme Court#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court
US News and World Report

Roe v. Wade is Gone. Here’s What That Means.

The Supreme Court this week overturned the nearly 50-year-old precedent that established a right to an abortion, making official what’s been widely known since an unprecedented leak of a draft opinion weeks ago. With the move, it hands the decision back to states, 26 of which are considered likely to ban the procedure. Accordingly, more than a quarter of the nation’s abortion clinics are expected to shut their doors in the coming weeks, as the effects of the massive ruling play out. But the exact way states and clinics will proceed remains to be seen.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
CBS Miami

Gov. Ron DeSantis signs specialty license-plate changes

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed three bills, including changes to Florida's specialty license-plate program and new restrictions on candidates for soil-and-water conservation district boards. The license-plate bill (SB 364) will cut the maximum number of specialty plates at any one time from 150 to 135, while also making some changes related to the pre-sales of plates. While the measure maintains a requirement of 3,000 pre-sales for most plates to reach and remain on the road, it cuts the pre-sale benchmark from 4,000 to 3,000 for plates aimed at supporters of Auburn University, the University of Alabama and the University of Georgia. The bill also directs the development of the following potential license plates: Inter Miami CF, Safe Haven for Newborns, Pap Corps Champions for Cancer Research, Learn to Fly, Florida Swims, Down Syndrome Awareness, Gopher Tortoise and Take Stock in Children. Under the bill on soil-and-water conservation districts (SB 1078), candidates for the boards will now need to have at least a decade's experience working as or for agriculture producers. The third measure signed by DeSantis (SB 1026) dealt with process serving. The bills passed during the legislative session that ended in March. DeSantis' office announced the bill-signings late Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy