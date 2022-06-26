Florida lawmakers react to Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision

Supreme Court Justices overturned Roe v. Wade when it issued its decision Friday morning.

Florida's current law bans abortions after 24 weeks, but a new law will lower than 15 weeks starting July 1.

State lawmakers Toby Overdorf and Tina Polsky react to the decision and speak to what the future might hold for the laws in Florida.

Congressmembers Brian Mast and Lois Frankel react to the Supreme Court decision.

Plus, WPTV NewsChannel 5 political analyst Brian Crowley offers his take on the future of abortion in Florida and across the country.

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley offers his closing thoughts.

