Macon, GA

Bibb deputies investigating after woman shot during a domestic violence dispute in Macon

WMAZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating after a woman was shot and killed on the 300 block of...

Comments / 13

youdumbreallydumb
2d ago

how many homicides does Macon have now? prayers to the family. I miss the good ol days when I used to brag about being born in Macon.

Reply(1)
2
 

2nd suspect in custody after chase in Macon, found hiding in hotel bathroom

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A second suspect is in custody after a chase near Montpelier Ave. in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies have now arrested the passenger who was in the vehicle, identified as 23-year-old Christopher Finnell Jr. The driver, 19-year-old Vantonio Cook, was arrested Monday...
Two women arrested at hotel in Monroe County

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —Two women were arrested in Monroe County on Monday, after a tip leads deputies to a hotel room. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says investigators received a tip that Amy Chason and Gabrielle Murphy, had active warrants and drug inside a hotel room they were staying in.
Woman shot, expected to recover after road rage incident in Perry

MACON, Ga. — A 28-year-old woman from Warner Robins was shot in the left shoulder after a road rage incident at around 3:00 a.m. Monday morning in Perry. According to Captain Dykes of the Perry police Department, the shooting took place off of General Courtney Hodges between the West Gate and the welcome center on the grass medium.
Warner Robins woman arrested for murder and assault at food mart

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a Warner Robins shooting that left one dead and several others injured early Monday. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, officers responded to the 7-Star Food Mart on North Davis Drive around 12:15 a.m. on June 27th in connection to persons shot.
Man dead, teen injured after Sunday night shooting in Macon

MACON, Ga. -- One man is dead and a teen is injured after a Sunday night shooting. According to coroner Leon Jones, 41-year-old Antonio Harris was pronounced dead at Atrium Hospital. The call came in around 9:30 pm for a man shot in the chest. According to the Bibb County...
Woman dead after overnight shooting in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is dead following a shooting in the 300 block of Leaf Court early Sunday morning. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says deputies responded to a call of a person being shot during a domestic dispute. The victim, 41-year-old Daffany Parker, was found dead at the scene.
Weekend shootings in Warner Robins leave 2 dead, 2 injured

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Two people are dead following separate shootings within hours of each other this weekend in Warner Robins. One of them happened on Thomas Boulevard, the other happened a mile and a half down the road on Davis Drive. “It’s sad that people have now turned...
UPDATE: 17-year-old dead after Sunday shooting in Warner Robins

UPDATE (6/27): A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting Sunday night. Police say the victim died at the hospital Monday morning. WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is in critical condition at the hospital after being shot Sunday night. It happened in the 400 block of Thomas...
One dead, one injured after a shooting in Macon's Flower City Neighborhood

Bibb County deputies are investigating a double-shooting in Macon's Flower City Neighborhood. According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, they identified the man as 41-year-old Antonio Harris. Jones says it happened just after 9:30 Sunday night, at the corner of Bluebell Street and Poppy Avenue. Jones pronounced Harris dead at Atrium...
