Camp Invention enriches summer STEM learning

Ninety-two potential future scientists, technicians, engineers and mathematicians laid foundations at Bridgewater Elementary School last week during Camp Invention’s fun, action-packed STEM camp.

The week-long summer camp is a nationally recognized, nonprofit enrichment program for students from kindergarten to sixth grade. Mark Langevin, a sixth-grade science teacher at Northfield Middle School, is once again the camp’s director.

“This kind of hands-on learning is so different from regular school,” Langevin said. “The campers are constantly using their minds to create, to brainstorm, to problem solve and even to fail.”

Langevin said, during the regular school year, students are taught facts, but not necessarily how to use facts in a creative, innovative, and real world way.

He explained that the hands-on programming encourages students to explore science, technology. engineering and mathematics using a curricula inspired by some of the world’s greatest inventors, most of whom have been inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame.

An “Explore” workbook accompanies each of the four hands-on activities that involve experimenting with physics and engineering to build a marble arcade; combining science and art to build their own robotic artist; diving into cutting-edge oceanic research to build a mini fish tank; and discovering real space exploration by creating space creations.

A fifth activity, called camp invention games, takes the campers outdoors for physical exercises that build teamwork, perseverance and resourcefulness with fun relay races and cone drop games.

Langevin said this is his 11th summer as director of the week-long camp. He said, not only do the elementary age campers benefit from the well-scripted programs, but so do the seven middle school leaders in training, as well as the six high school leadership interns.

Those older students are building friendships while learning how to build a connection through discovery and exploration with younger students, he said.

Elizabeth McCormick, a middle school leader in training, said she was continually amazed at how creative the young campers were.

“I’ve had a ton of fun working with the kids,” said McCormick. “They’re so creative, and they have so many ideas. This is exactly what I needed to experience for a week.”

Langevin agreed that a week was just the right amount of time for a summer enrichment camp focused on fun, engagement, challenges and inventions.

“This is a great way for them to build nice relationships and explore a variety of topics by experimenting with hands-on projects,” he said.

By the end of camp, after a structured week of challenging projects, Langevin said everyone is mentally and physically exhausted — teachers included.

“Kids need to have a summer break when school ends,” he said. “Kids need time to just be kids.”