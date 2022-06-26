ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

The overturning of Roe v. Wade will 'exacerbate the mental health crisis' in the US, American Psychological Association says

By Pocharapon Neammanee
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BN9Au_0gMZOOWw00
Rear view of an unrecognizable abused woman sitting on her bed looking out the window. - stock photo

Alvaro Medina Jurado/ Getty Images

  • The American Psychological Association said the overturning of Roe v. Wade will worsen America's mental health crisis.
  • The APA criticized the Supreme Court's decision, stating they ignored precedents and "science."
  • Research by the APA suggests that increasing barriers to safe abortion will increase symptoms of negative mental health.

The American Psychological Association (APA) expressed concerns about the Supreme Courts' decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, saying the ruling will worsen the country's mental health crisis.

Frank C. Worell, the president of the American Psychological Association, criticized the Supreme Court ruling in a Friday statement saying research suggests that "adding barriers to accessing abortion services may increase symptoms of stress, anxiety, and depression."

"We are alarmed that the justices would nullify Roe despite decades of scientific research demonstrating that people who are denied abortions are more likely to experience higher levels of anxiety, lower life satisfaction and lower self-esteem compared with those who are able to obtain abortions," Wornell said.

Many states have already implemented anti-abortion trigger laws, which were immediately enacted after the high court's ruling and bars individuals from accessing abortion. The APA also said that the inability to obtain an abortion increases the risk for domestic abuse by forcing partners to stay in contact with violent partners.

"This ruling ignores not only precedent but science and will exacerbate the mental health crisis America is already experiencing," Worrell said.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 126

girltalk
2d ago

Try talking to your doctor about birth control options, there are quite a few, educate yourself on safe sex, and understand the consequences of having sex.

Reply(24)
20
Sazzi sandi
2d ago

it's sad, women and young girls will resort to suicide or basement hush abortion risking their lives. all because of the fricken gov ernment

Reply(8)
11
Bumblebee
2d ago

Awe, this is so sad, people are going to have more mental health issues cause they aren’t allowed to murder their unborn babies anymore and have to be an adult and face their own choices!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Reply(3)
7
Related
Daily Mail

'This is a horrifying decision': 'Heartbroken' Michelle Obama leads furious criticism of SCOTUS overturning of Roe v. Wade - as Amy Schumer blasts justices for following 'intentions of slave-owning rapists who've been dead for hundreds for years'

Michelle Obama and Amy Schumer are leading the furious public criticism of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade today - with the former First Lady slamming the move as 'horrifying' while warning that it will have 'devastating consequences' for women across the US. Dozens of celebrities have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Al Franken erupts after Clarence Thomas says what Supreme Court should do after Roe v. Wade abortion decision

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken took to Twitter to criticize conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court following a majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a series of tweets, the embattled former Senator-turned-podcast host included a specific criticism of Justice Clarence Thomas, who opined the overturning of the abortion precedent should push his court to review other major cases as well.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Health Crisis#Politics Federal#The Supreme Court#The Supreme Courts#Supreme Court
Vice

Clarence Thomas Says Why Stop at Abortion When We Can Undo the Entire 20th Century

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade—the 1973 Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal nationwide. This means in 13 states, abortion will be banned within the next 30 days. Missouri banned all abortions minutes after the Supreme Court decision was announced. According to Planned Parenthood, more than 36 million people could lose abortion access. It’s a major victory in the 50-year conservative effort to take control of the nation’s highest court and roll back the rights of women and LGBTQ+ people.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

Kamala says abortion IS in line with Christianity: Baptist VP says there's 'nothing' about supporting abortion rights that requires Americans to 'abandon or change their faith'

Vice President Kamala Harris has argued that there is no conflict between religious faith and support for national protections for abortion, as the Supreme Court is poised to issue a major ruling that could curtail abortion rights. Harris, a practicing Baptist from a multi-faith family background, told reporters on Friday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Christian pregnancy clinic in Colorado is torched and graffitied with the words 'if abortions aren't safe, neither are you' after pro-abortion extremists warned of 'night of rage' following Roe v. Wade decision

A fire which occurred at a Christian pregnancy clinic in Colorado is being treated as arson after chilling messages were spray painted onto the walls and ground outside. 'If abortions aren't safe, neither are you,' read one. 'Bans off our bodies' said another by the entrance at the Life Choices clinic in Longmont, northeast of Boulder.
LONGMONT, CO
Insider

Insider

474K+
Followers
29K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy