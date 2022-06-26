The overturning of Roe v. Wade will 'exacerbate the mental health crisis' in the US, American Psychological Association says

Rear view of an unrecognizable abused woman sitting on her bed looking out the window. - stock photo Alvaro Medina Jurado/ Getty Images

The American Psychological Association said the overturning of Roe v. Wade will worsen America's mental health crisis.

The APA criticized the Supreme Court's decision, stating they ignored precedents and "science."

Research by the APA suggests that increasing barriers to safe abortion will increase symptoms of negative mental health.

The American Psychological Association (APA) expressed concerns about the Supreme Courts' decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, saying the ruling will worsen the country's mental health crisis.

Frank C. Worell, the president of the American Psychological Association, criticized the Supreme Court ruling in a Friday statement saying research suggests that "adding barriers to accessing abortion services may increase symptoms of stress, anxiety, and depression."

"We are alarmed that the justices would nullify Roe despite decades of scientific research demonstrating that people who are denied abortions are more likely to experience higher levels of anxiety, lower life satisfaction and lower self-esteem compared with those who are able to obtain abortions," Wornell said.

Many states have already implemented anti-abortion trigger laws, which were immediately enacted after the high court's ruling and bars individuals from accessing abortion. The APA also said that the inability to obtain an abortion increases the risk for domestic abuse by forcing partners to stay in contact with violent partners.

"This ruling ignores not only precedent but science and will exacerbate the mental health crisis America is already experiencing," Worrell said.