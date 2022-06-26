Runners prepare for Missoula Marathon

MISSOULA - The full Missoula Marathon kicked off on Sunday morning, and on Saturday the runners returned to Caras Park for race packet pick-up.

This year’s race drew about 6,000 participants and 1,000 volunteers.

Saturday’s expo featured more than 20 booths with race merchandise, sponsor information, and an “inspiration station.”

People shopped around, buying apparel and healthy snacks from various health and fitness vendors.

Festivities will continue at the park following Sunday’s marathon.

We will have full coverage of the Missoula Marathon on the CW and the KPAX Streaming App starting at 8 a.m.

