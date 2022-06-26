Juneteenth celebrated in Newberry

Mayor Foster Senn presents a proclamation recognizing Juneteenth in the City of Newberry. Pictured, left to right: Margo Whitener, Michael Rainford, Mayor Foster Senn, Councilperson Jackie Holmes, Councilperson Carlton Kinard, Barbara Chapman. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

SasSquadMerria performs during the talent portion of the Newberry Juneteenth Festival.

Joy Ride, LLC. leads the march that kicked off the Juneteenth festivities in the City of Newberry.

Members of the community marched from Bethlehem Baptist Church to Memorial Park to officially mark the beginning of the day.

Community members gather together to sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” This hymn is commonly referred to as “The Black National Anthem.”

It’s time to Zumba!

Five on Fire performing during the event, on Boyce Street.

Children got the chance to paint with Ernest Lee, better known as South Carolina’s “Chicken Man,” at the Newberry Arts Center on Main Street.

Festival goers participating in Zumba.

Samsung was passing out goodies during the event.

They even passed out cold water to help folks stay hydrated during the hot day.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. had a table set up during the day.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority also had a table set up, encouraging folks to register to vote.

Newberry College, one of the vendors for the college/job fair for teenagers.

South Carolina State University, one of the vendors for the college/job fair for teenagers.

Lawson Landscaping and Tree Service, one of the vendors for the college/job fair for teenagers.

Presbyterian College, one of the vendors for the college/job fair for teenagers.

A lemonade stand was set up in Memorial Park.

A car show from 1-3 p.m. also in the Newberry County Courthouse parking lot.

PAVE (Preventing Abuse and Violence with Education), Prevention Coalition of Newberry County hosted a free basketball hot shot contest complete with prizes.