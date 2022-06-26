ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Avalanche visit the Lightning in Game 6 with 3-2 series lead

By Associated Press
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q1WMw_0gMZM2Gd00

The Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams met Friday for the sixth time this season. The Lightning won 3-2 in the last meeting.

Tampa Bay is 51-23-8 overall and 34-9-6 at home. The Lightning has a 28-10-3 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Colorado is 31-14-3 on the road and 56-19-7 overall. The Avalanche rank fourth in NHL plays with 308 total goals (averaging 3.8 per game).

TOP PERFORMERS:

Victor Hedman has 20 goals and 66 assists for the Lightning. Ondrej Palat has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Mikko Rantanen has 36 goals and 56 assists for the Avalanche. Valeri Nichushkin has scored six goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES :

Lightning: 6-2-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, five penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Avalanche: 8-2-0, averaging 4.3 goals, seven assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES:

Lightning: Brayden Point: day to day (undisclosed).

Avalanche: Andre Burakovsky: day to day (undisclosed), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist), Samuel Girard: out for season (sternum).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
markerzone.com

KUCHEROV THROWS GLOVES AT TRAINER IN DYING SECONDS OF GAME 6 OF THE STANLEY CUP FINAL

The only thing better than winning a Stanley Cup is winning another one, and frustration was clearly setting in for the defending champions in the final minute of game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche as it became clear their streak would end. With just over 20 seconds to go and the Avalanche leading 2-1, the puck went all the way down the ice in a play that Tampa thought would be icing. It wasn't, and as a teammate was grabbing the puck, Bolts star Nikita Kucherov went over to his bench to get a new stick. The trainer did not have one immediately ready, and Kucherov was not happy about it. As you can see in the video below, Kucherov takes off each of his gloves one at a time and threw them at the trainer in an act of pure exasperation. Colorado won the game 2-1 and took the Stanley Cup in six games, the team's first since 2001.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s emotional response after losing Stanley Cup to Avalanche

The Tampa Bay Lightning were hoping to become the next dynasty in the NHL. They had won two straight championships and reached the Stanley Cup Finals for a third straight season. They were the first team to accomplish that since Wayne Gretzky and his Edmonton Oilers in the 1980s. But this time, it ended in […] The post Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s emotional response after losing Stanley Cup to Avalanche appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Lightning star Brayden Point dealt big blow for Game 6 vs. Avalanche due to ‘severe’ injury

The Tampa Bay Lightning extended the Stanley Cup Final on Friday night after taking down the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5. Back home in Tampa for Game 6, the Lightning will once again have their backs against the wall, hoping to avoid elimination. Jon Cooper’s latest update on star forward Brayden Point doesn’t bode well […] The post Lightning star Brayden Point dealt big blow for Game 6 vs. Avalanche due to ‘severe’ injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Denver, CO
City
Tampa, FL
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Andrei Vasilevskiy drops F-bomb after Stanley Cup Final loss

The Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup on Sunday, and Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was visibly frustrated after his team’s 2-1 Game 6 defeat. After the game, Lightning players, led by Vasilevskiy, skated off the ice and headed through a tunnel to their locker room before the Stanley Cup presentation. Cameras in the tunnel showed Vasilevskiy yelling out a curse word and appearing to kick the wall. The profanity is not censored.
NHL
earnthenecklace.com

Is Chicago Blackhawks Captain Jonathan Toews Related to Colorado Avalanche Star Devon Toews?

Two fan-favorite NHL pros share the same last name, and fans are searching for information on a possible connection between them. We are, of course, talking about Jonathan Toews and Devon Toews. Jonathan Toews is the captain of the Chicago Blackhawks, and Devon Toews is a rising star of the Colorado Avalanche. Both have a Stanley Cup win in their careers, and they have even clashed on the ice! So, are the two hockey stars related? Fans assume that Jonathan Toews and Devon Toews are brothers. But that is far from the case.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s 3-word truth bomb that should excite Tampa fans

The Tampa Bay Lightning have failed in their quest to win a third straight Stanley Cup. And head coach Jon Cooper’s message to Lightning fans was rather simple. Cooper’s coaching staff joined the 54-year-old coach at the post-game press conference following the loss. His coaching staff accompanied him when they won two consecutive Cups, as […] The post Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s 3-word truth bomb that should excite Tampa fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Bobby Orr shares heartwarming message to Cale Makar after Avalanche’s Stanley Cup win

Cale Makar is already a legend in the Colorado Avalanche history after winning both the Stanley Cup with the Avs and the Conn Smythe Award as the MVP of the playoffs all in one go in 2022. Speaking of legend, a real one just shared an appreciative message to Makar after his unforgettable campaign. We are talking about one of the greatest ever to lace up a pair of skates in the form of former Boston Bruins defenseman and hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Orr.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Girard
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Victor Hedman
Person
Valeri Nichushkin
Person
Ryan Murray
Person
Mikko Rantanen
ClutchPoints

Avalanche comeback win over Lightning earns place in Stanley Cup history

The Colorado Avalanche have slayed the beast. They have beaten the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win the Cup. The Avalanche defeated the Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals, 2-1. They did so in very impressive fashion. After falling behind 1-0 early in the first period, the Avs […] The post Avalanche comeback win over Lightning earns place in Stanley Cup history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Avalanche C Nazem Kadri’s savage message to haters after winning Stanley Cup vs. Lightning

The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals Sunday night, clinching their first championship since 2001. It was truly remarkable how the Avalanche did it, too. They became just the second team ever to win 10 postseason games coming from behind. As tight as this series was […] The post Avalanche C Nazem Kadri’s savage message to haters after winning Stanley Cup vs. Lightning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Colorado Avalanche#The Associated Press#Data Skrive
theScore

Avalanche dethrone Lightning to win Stanley Cup for 1st time since 2001

The Colorado Avalanche dashed the Tampa Bay Lightning's hopes of a three-peat, prevailing 2-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday to win their first championship in over two decades. Artturi Lehkonen scored the eventual winner in the second period, giving the Avalanche their first regulation lead...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

3 players Nuggets must sign in 2022 NBA free agency

The Denver Nuggets will have increased expectations this season given the return to play for Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. The team has failed to have their best lineups on the floor with the absence of this duo, but that will change. As Denver flips the switch from a good team to a title contender, they must be sure to have the piece in place to make this possible. While Murray and Porter Jr are certain to make an impact, the Nuggets also must be sure to have the proper complementary pieces in place around superstar Nikola Jokic.
DENVER, CO
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy