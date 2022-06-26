ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

67 Days to Purdue Football: Gus German

By Travis Miller
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGus German - So. (RS) West Lafayette, IN (Central Catholic HS) Don’t let the picture with the article fool you. German is, indeed, on the football team. At a small school like Central Catholic it is easy...

Purdue Football Recruiting: Good Times Keep Rolling

Coach Brohm is putting together quite the class for 2023. Since my last post, the offensive commits have continued to pick up steam . Since yesterday, 4 more prospects have given their verbal to Jeff Brohm and his Boilermakers. Keyjuan Brown (RB) from Atlanta, Ethan Fields (OL), Louisiana, Ryne Shackelford...
In other underwhelming matchups news for 2022

Purdue will be playing Davidson in November in the "Indy Classic" that will replace the crossroads. The other matchup will be a matchup of true titans of sport, Illinois state and Ball State!. Nothing more exciting than these matchups, some would say. Not me, but someone I’m sure. Please...
WISH-TV

Karting track provides gateway for next generation of race car drivers

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — The sun hasn’t been up for long when the sound of two-stroke engines fills the pits. It’s another track day at Whiteland Raceway Park, south of Indianapolis in Johnson County. Drivers swarm around their go-karts, checking tire pressures, oil levels and brake calipers. They range in age from barely out of their toddler years to well into their 30s and 40s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

IU Kokomo names next chancellor

IU Kokomo has named Mark Canada chancellor, succeeding Susan Sciame-Giesecke, who served in that capacity for 10 years. His role is effective August 15, pending formal approval by the IU Board of Trustees. Canada has been IU Kokomo’s deputy chancellor since last July and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs...
indyschild.com

11 Indiana Playgrounds Worth The Drive

With state-of-the-art play structures and lots of space to run, these Indiana playgrounds will bring out the inner child in everyone. Meadowlark Park in Carmel has now reopened to the public, and features a completely reimagined playground experience! The new playground at Meadowlark Park features three big play structures for kids of all ages to enjoy. The structure for big kids includes geometric domes that kids can climb up to and through, and metal slides that send you back to the ground. There’s also a play structure for climbers and parkour enthusiasts that features bridges to cross, monkey bars to swing from and other obstacles. The play structure for babies and young kids also invites tiny tots to climb, slide and explore, but everything is scales smaller for the youngest adventurers.
CARMEL, IN
WEHT/WTVW

DNR: Kayaker dies after falling into eastern Indiana pond

HOLTON, Ind. (AP) — The body of a 45-year-old Indianapolis man has been pulled from a pond in eastern Indiana after falling into the water while kayaking. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says Saturday that Braulio Bustamante reportedly fell into the private pond about 6:45 p.m. Friday in Holton, southeast of Indianapolis. Bustamante’s body […]
HOLTON, IN
CBS Chicago

2 Indiana men charged with trafficking guns from Indianapolis to Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Indiana men were charged with federal firearm violations for trafficking 10 guns from Indianapolis to Chicago last week.Devante Brown, 27, and Corey Sartin, 19, both of Indianapolis, were charged with conspiracy and willfully dealing firearms without a license, according to federal prosecutors. Brown was also charged with illegally possessing firearms as a previously convicted felon. Both men were arrested Friday and were scheduled to make their initial court appearances Monday in Chicago.Brown and Sartin illegally sold the 10 firearms, including four semiautomatic rifles, four semiautomatic handguns and two privately-made ghost guns, to undercover law enforcement officers...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX59

FOX59 wins 7 Emmys at 53rd annual awards ceremony

CARMEL, Ind. — FOX59 won seven regional Emmys over the weekend, taking home top honors in categories from serious news to human interest. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) 53rd Great Lakes Emmy Awards took place Saturday night at the Lucas Estate in Carmel. The winning categories, stories and staff, in that […]
KISS 106

Watch Indiana Mechanic Find Unique Stowaway Tucked Under SUV

You've likely read or heard stories about stray cats climbing up under parked cars looking for a place to catch a nap or get warm. This story is kind of like that, but I'm guessing this mechanic in Kokomo, Indiana would have preferred finding a cat in the SUV he was working on instead of what was actually hiding in there.
WLFI.com

Caterpillar opens Lafayette plant doors amid hiring rush

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — As the manufacturer and one of the area's top employers enters a hiring push, the Caterpillar Large Engine Center opened its doors to media Tuesday for a rare inside look at operations. General Manager Joe Markun says many people who drive by the Lafayette plant,...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Abby Joseph

3 Fabulous Places to Visit in Indiana

Situated in the heart of the Midwest, Indiana offers visitors a chance to experience a diverse range of activities and attractions. From its bustling cities to its picturesque countryside, Indiana has something to offer everyone.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Around the Table: Restaurant openings, closings in Indy, Carmel, Fishers

INDIANAPOLIS — Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads always knows what’s happening in Central Indiana’s restaurant scene, so she stops by each Monday to fill us in. She has one closing to report this week: ND Street Bar at 46th and College in SoBro. The restaurant from entrepreneur Kimbal Musk just recently changed its name from Next Door.
FISHERS, IN
readthereporter.com

Scout going magnet fishing in Cicero

The Morse Waterways Association (MWA) is organizing its 18th annual lake cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 16, and this year you can help not only clean up Morse Reservoir, but also help a young man with a passion for sustainability earn his position as an Eagle Scout.
CICERO, IN

